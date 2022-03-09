City Seeks High School Artists For Library Exhibit

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking high school, 9th -12th grade, artists, writers, creatives and students for an upcoming art exhibit at Valencia Library.

In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts Program and DFY in SCV are putting together an art exhibit by high school students and artists for the month of May. The deadline to apply is April 17.

The art exhibit will be open from May 9 through June 9, with an artist reception event on Wednesday, May 18.

The theme of the student art show will focus on the various and overwhelming impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of teens and the transitions which have followed. Applicants may submit artworks in the medium of their choosing, including, but not limited to – visual arts, poems, essays and multimedia. We ask the artworks to be wired and ready for hanging before drop off, if possible. If the artist is unable to wire the work, we will work with the artist.

To submit your artwork for the student art show, please visit the submission page. For questions about the upcoming exhibit and all City art opportunities, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...