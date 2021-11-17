City Seeks Submissions For 2022 Sidewalk Poetry

The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts Division is once again seeking submission for the Sidewalk Poetry Project.

Amateur and professional writers alike are encouraged to submit short poems of a maximum of 160 characters, including spaces, to be considered for the 2022 project. Submissions are due by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at SantaClaritaArts.com/SidewalkPoetry. No late entries will be accepted.

The theme of the 2022 Sidewalk Poetry Project is “What is a home?” Each submitted poem should reflect on connection to physical and or emotional spaces. Short poem submissions may be free or rhyming verse. Poems in languages other than English must also have an English translation. Only one entry per individual may be submitted during the contest; no team entries are permitted. Past applicants are welcome to submit.

Selected winners will receive monetary compensation of a $150 stipend and have the opportunity to meet to discuss their work with a professor of poetry. Winners will also be recognized on the city of Santa Clarita’s website and public art app directory.

The City’s Sidewalk Poetry Project stamps original poetry into sections of damaged sidewalks that are being rehabilitated. Selected poems may be placed near parks, bus stops, trailheads, crosswalks, schools or local shopping centers.

For more information on the 2022 Sidewalk Poetry Project and applications, please contact Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at knestved@santa-clarita.com.

