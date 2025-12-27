City Seeks ‘Under the Sea’ Artwork for Valencia Library

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five artists to create artwork on five 60-inches by 60-inches canvases that will be featured above the Valencia Library Branch’s children’s area for two years, May 18, 2026 through May 23, 2028. Deadline to apply is Monday, Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

The theme of this will be “Under the Sea”. This theme celebrates the vibrant beauty of ocean life and underwater environments, such as coral reefs, kelp forests, marine ecosystems and sea animals. Proposed designs should embrace bold color and bright imagery, creating an engaging and imaginative experience for young viewers while highlighting the wonder and diversity of life beneath the sea.

Artists will be asked for previous work as well as a written and sketched proposal for this submission.

Each selected artists will be provided with one 60″x60″ blank canvas to create their individual work.

Artists must use the provided canvas.

Each selected artist will be awarded a $550 stipend. the city provides the canvas and the art piece will be given back to the artist at the end of the exhibit.

Important Dates:

Canvas pick up: Selected Artists will be notified with pick-up dates. Anticipate pick up to be through mid-February into the beginning of March.

Project completion deadline/Art drop off: Monday, May 18, 2026.

Installation: Monday, May 18, 2026

Requirements and Eligibility:

Artist must provide a W9 with a United States mailing address.

Artists must sign a contract, if selected.

Artwork Ownership: The art piece will be given back to the artist at the end of the exhibit.

Eligibility: Open to all artists, regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities.

Open to L.A. county, surrounding areas and those willing to make the physical accommodations.

Artist teams are eligible to apply.

Delivery/Pick-up: Mailed artwork will not be accepted. An accepted artist must physically pick up and drop off the provided canvas and completed work.

For more information and to submit artwork for application visit https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/0db7bbf5207448aa991683983e21edf7.

