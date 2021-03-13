City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’

Food fills our stomachs and our emotions. It satisfies our cravings, warms our souls and makes us feel safe. Food is the subject of the city’s mouth-watering new art exhibit titled “Creative Comforts” which will be available for viewing from March 15 through May 14.

In conjunction with the Santa Clarita Library’s One Story One City Program, this exhibit parallels the 2021 book choice, “Eat Joy: Stories and Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers.”

This delicious exhibition of comfort food-themed artwork will be available for viewing at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall, and virtually.

The exhibit will feature artwork from 25 artists, showcasing their favorite comfort food such as hamburgers, mac and cheese, cornbread, grandma’s peanut butter cookies and more.

Featured artists include: Arthur Carrillo – “Fiesta II,” Kat Aymeloglu – “Doughnuts,” Madison Zumsteg – “Homemade Dumplings” and Patti Kundstadt – “Blueberry Bliss.”

A virtual reception will be hosted on Saturday, March 20, at 6:00 p.m. to celebrate the exhibit and featured artists.

In addition, the reception will offer residents a chance to experience artist Maho Martin talk about creating her artwork, cook alongside FeedSCV’s Scott Ervin as he makes “Pasta al limone” and listen to one of our own librarians talk about the One Story One City Program.

This exhibit will take your taste buds for a ride. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the artwork in-person or virtually.

To learn more about the “Creative Comforts” art exhibit, the upcoming virtual reception and additional art opportunities, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com. For questions, please contact the City’s Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at knestved@santa-clarita.com.

