Today in
S.C.V. History
June 9
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
City Showcases New Art, Seeks Artists For Upcoming Exhibitions
| Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021
Los Angeles County
Courtesy City Of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting two events with an emphasis on art and is seeking artists for three new future exhibitions.

New Heights Artist Development Series Concept to Stage: The Playwright’s Process

Offered by the City of Santa Clarita, the New Heights Artist Development Series is a sequence of workshops and panel discussions designed to assist artists, performers, and arts organization representatives expand their knowledge and learn valuable tools to increase their ability to be successful. The series comprises workshops and panel discussions to engage and educate creative individuals, no matter what level of experience.

In this latest virtual discussion, three panelists will talk about their writing process. Learn about all of the steps to create a play from an initial concept to a finished piece that is ready for the stage. These published playwrights will also provide you with some tips and tricks. Don’t miss Kitty Burns, Anthony Aguilar and Wade Bradford. More details on our panelists can be found here.

The event will happen Jun 10 at 7 p.m. and will be online.

Tile Wall Community Engagement

The new Canyon Country Community Center, which is currently under construction, will have several new public art pieces. The courtyard will feature a wall created from ceramic tile and artist Katy Krantz is hosting the final engagement event that will allow Santa Clarita residents to create tiles that will ultimately be incorporated into the mural’s overall design.

Krantz will be stationed at Discovery Park handing out blocks of wet clay. Community members will then be invited to take a self-guided hike and encouraged to press the clay into textures encountered along the way. Krantz will collect the clay impressions at the end of the hike and take them to her studio to fire and glaze.

The workshop is free and will be held on Jun 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Clay is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Find more details for the event here.

New Call For Art

The City of Santa Clarita is seeking artists for three new exhibitions for July. More details and deadlines are available here.

Stars and Stripes
This small exhibition will showcase patriotic artwork and be featured at our First Floor Gallery at City Hall for the month of July.

UpCycle Art
This exhibition will be featured at the Old Town Newhall Library! We are looking for original art that turns reused and recycled ‘waste’ into art.

Moments of Zen
Inspired by the 2020 social media movement #MuseumMomentsofZen, this exhibition is looking for art representing moments of peace, clarity and Zen.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which will headline Fourth of July festivities in the city after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
Newhall School District Announces Three New Leaders For District Schools
Newhall School district has announced three new changes to school administrators  for the district in the coming school year. 
Newhall School District Announces Three New Leaders For District Schools
California Department Of Public Health Highlights Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility
The California Department of Public Health released their latest "On the Record" ethnic media column encouraging families to vaccinate their 12-15 year olds against COVID-19. 
California Department Of Public Health Highlights Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,024; LADPH To Hold Virtual Townhall Thursday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday four new deaths and 202 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,024 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,024; LADPH To Hold Virtual Townhall Thursday
Shooting From Memorial Day Under Investigation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a Memorial Day shooting that had no reported injuries, despite about two dozen rounds being fired at a vehicle next to a group of people. 
Shooting From Memorial Day Under Investigation
City Showcases New Art, Seeks Artists For Upcoming Exhibitions
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting two events with an emphasis on art and is seeking artists for three new future exhibitions.
City Showcases New Art, Seeks Artists For Upcoming Exhibitions
Barger Seeks Transparency in Future Placement of Sexually Violent Predators in LA County
 Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion asking the District Attorney and Sheriff to notify the board any time a person committed as a sexually violent predator is recommended to outpatient treatment in the community. 
Barger Seeks Transparency in Future Placement of Sexually Violent Predators in LA County
Multi-Agency Operation Seizes Thousands Of Pounds Of Illegal Marijuana In AV
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced 23 arrests Tuesday as part of an illegal marijuana grow bust in the Antelope Valley that involved 400 personnel from several local, state and federal agencies. 
Multi-Agency Operation Seizes Thousands Of Pounds Of Illegal Marijuana In AV
LASD Asks For Help Locating Missing SCV Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing Santa Clarita Woman who was last seen Aug 10, 2020.
LASD Asks For Help Locating Missing SCV Woman
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
June 10: Soundcheck’s Season 3 Premiere Sees Luca, Lilliana Villines Perform at Rancho Camulos
Soundcheck, the music show which highlights SCV based musicians and their original music, will be showcasing the rock sounds of Luca and the ethereal melodies from Lilliana Villines, all in the beautiful, outdoor surroundings at the Rancho Camulos Museum, in this first episode of season three.
June 10: Soundcheck’s Season 3 Premiere Sees Luca, Lilliana Villines Perform at Rancho Camulos
June 9: Animal Care & Control Adoption Partners Virtual Town Hall
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is hosting a virtual town hall for its Adoption Partners on Wednesday, June 9, at 6:00 p.m.
June 9: Animal Care & Control Adoption Partners Virtual Town Hall
Supes Approve Barger Motions to Enact Permanent Outdoor Dining Options
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved two motions authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seek to support permanent options for outdoor dining.
Supes Approve Barger Motions to Enact Permanent Outdoor Dining Options
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,019; L.A. County Vaccinations Vital as Masks, Distancing Guidelines Loosening
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths and 186 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,019 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,019; L.A. County Vaccinations Vital as Masks, Distancing Guidelines Loosening
No Injuries Reported After Big Rig Goes Over I-5 Embankment
A big rig went over the side of Interstate 5 north of Castaic Tuesday, prompting a full emergency response.
No Injuries Reported After Big Rig Goes Over I-5 Embankment
State Senate Committee Unanimously Supports Wilk’s Social Security Protection Measure
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R–Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday the Senate Joint Resolution 5 has received unanimous support in the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement.
State Senate Committee Unanimously Supports Wilk’s Social Security Protection Measure
Valencia Town Center Launches In-Motion Art Exhibit
The Town Center Art Space, located on the second floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has announced their new art exhibit — In Motion, by artist Daryl Bibicoff.
Valencia Town Center Launches In-Motion Art Exhibit
June 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m.
June 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Supes Set to Discuss School Deputy Contracting Process
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss and vote Tuesday on a possible change to the way in which school districts contract with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Supes Set to Discuss School Deputy Contracting Process
Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, 10-Year-Old Injured During Collision
A 50-year-old Panorama City man was arrested on suspicion of injuring a 10-year-old child during a DUI-related traffic stop Saturday.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, 10-Year-Old Injured During Collision
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
Caltrans Warns Castaic Residents of Southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Rd. Off-Ramp Closure
The California Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Castaic.
Caltrans Warns Castaic Residents of Southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Rd. Off-Ramp Closure
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Announces Virtual Town Hall for June 15 Reopening; SCV Hits 28,012 Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 135 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,012 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Announces Virtual Town Hall for June 15 Reopening; SCV Hits 28,012 Cases
Nonprofit Baseball Organization for Teens, Adults with Special Needs Looks to Expand into the SCV
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a baseball program for those on the autism spectrum and with similar special needs, is looking to expand into the Santa Clarita Valley.
Nonprofit Baseball Organization for Teens, Adults with Special Needs Looks to Expand into the SCV
