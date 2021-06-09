City Showcases New Art, Seeks Artists For Upcoming Exhibitions

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting two events with an emphasis on art and is seeking artists for three new future exhibitions.

New Heights Artist Development Series Concept to Stage: The Playwright’s Process

Offered by the City of Santa Clarita, the New Heights Artist Development Series is a sequence of workshops and panel discussions designed to assist artists, performers, and arts organization representatives expand their knowledge and learn valuable tools to increase their ability to be successful. The series comprises workshops and panel discussions to engage and educate creative individuals, no matter what level of experience.

In this latest virtual discussion, three panelists will talk about their writing process. Learn about all of the steps to create a play from an initial concept to a finished piece that is ready for the stage. These published playwrights will also provide you with some tips and tricks. Don’t miss Kitty Burns, Anthony Aguilar and Wade Bradford. More details on our panelists can be found here.

The event will happen Jun 10 at 7 p.m. and will be online.

Tile Wall Community Engagement

The new Canyon Country Community Center, which is currently under construction, will have several new public art pieces. The courtyard will feature a wall created from ceramic tile and artist Katy Krantz is hosting the final engagement event that will allow Santa Clarita residents to create tiles that will ultimately be incorporated into the mural’s overall design.

Krantz will be stationed at Discovery Park handing out blocks of wet clay. Community members will then be invited to take a self-guided hike and encouraged to press the clay into textures encountered along the way. Krantz will collect the clay impressions at the end of the hike and take them to her studio to fire and glaze.

The workshop is free and will be held on Jun 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Clay is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Find more details for the event here.

New Call For Art

The City of Santa Clarita is seeking artists for three new exhibitions for July. More details and deadlines are available here.

Stars and Stripes

This small exhibition will showcase patriotic artwork and be featured at our First Floor Gallery at City Hall for the month of July.

UpCycle Art

This exhibition will be featured at the Old Town Newhall Library! We are looking for original art that turns reused and recycled ‘waste’ into art.

Moments of Zen

Inspired by the 2020 social media movement #MuseumMomentsofZen, this exhibition is looking for art representing moments of peace, clarity and Zen.

