City Statement: ‘Eight-story State Courthouse Site is Unsuitable’

The city of Santa Clarita has issued a statement citing “serious concerns” regarding the proposed eight-story state courthouse building to be situated near McBean Parkway/Valencia Boulevard.

“The city of Santa Clarita has serious concerns regarding the project proposed by the State Judicial Council for an eight-story courthouse on the property on McBean Parkway. The State Judicial Council did not notify, or consult with, the city on their selection of the site.

The location is unsuitable, due to anticipated impacts to traffic circulation and given its proximity to residential, commercial and retail areas.

Moreover, the project scope directly conflicts with the community and economic characteristics within that corridor.

The city strongly encourages residents to provide comments to the State Judicial Council.

Written comments must be received by Nov. 26.

Comments, along with name and contact information, should be addressed to:

Kim Bobic, Senior Project Manager

Judicial Council of California; Facilities Services

2860 Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95833-3409

(805) 249-0911

Kim.Bobic-T@jud.ca.gov

The city is dedicated to ensuring new projects enhance the quality of life for residents, while maintaining the city’s unique community characteristics.

The city is evaluating all options related to the proposed site and recommending alternative locations that are more suitable to accommodate a large-scale courthouse.

Information related to this project is available for review on the Judicial Council’s website at: https://courts.ca.gov/facilities/los-angeles-county-new-santa-clarita-courthouse.”

Like this: Like Loading...