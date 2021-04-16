City to Celebrate Earth Arbor Day with Virtual Program and Free Mulch Giveaway

The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Earth Arbor Day celebration is set to go virtual this year with the release of an entertaining and informative video program on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m.

The program will feature a comprehensive set of speakers including the Santa Clarita City Council; members from Urban Forestry; and Hike, Bike and Green Santa Clarita.

The program will detail the importance of local environmental awareness in addition to providing helpful tips for tree planting, pruning, recycling, pesticide pollution prevention and much more.

After the virtual premiere, residents are encouraged to visit the lower parking lot of The Centre at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway where City staff will hand out free bags of mulch on Saturday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Each vehicle will be limited to one bag of mulch, while supplies last. To ensure public health, residents are required to wear masks and remain in their cars while visiting the drive-thru site.

Held in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day, the City has celebrated Earth Arbor Day as a free and educational resource for residents of all ages to learn about environmental awareness.

This year, the City of Santa Clarita is proud to accept its 31st consecutive Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation.

Viewers can also look forward to a comprehensive tree planting demonstration, including tree selection, and learn which gardening tools to use, in addition to best planting and maintenance practices.

The City of Santa Clarita is excited to get the community involved in keeping our City clean and green. More information about the video program and the FREE mulch giveaway can be found online at GreenSantaClarita.com/EarthArborDay.

