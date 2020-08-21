City to Continue Via Princessa Median Improvements in Canyon Country

The next phase of the city of Santa Clarita’s Via Princessa Median Project will begin construction on Monday, August 24, between Sierra Highway and Jason Drive in Canyon Country.

As part of the project, improvements will be made to the landscaped median that will include upgrading the curb and gutter on the northside of the medians, upgrading all landscape pallets and installing new pavers.

Through the end of September, motorists driving along Via Princessa between Sierra Highway and Jason Drive will see a new traffic pattern in place near the Sierra Highway intersection.

Drivers will experience a continuous closure of the left eastbound lane heading toward Jason Drive, as well as the far left turn lane from westbound Via Princessa to southbound Sierra Highway.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in October 2020, and lane closures will be adjusted over the course of construction.

Lane closure adjustments will be announced in advance on the city of Santa Clarita’s official Facebook page.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be posted in each direction to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Drivers are reminded to please reduce their speed through the construction zone.

For questions or concerns, contact Santa Clarita Assistant Engineer Rosa Orellana at 661-286-4170 or rorellana@santa-clarita.com.