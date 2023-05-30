Downloads:
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Minutes
Minutes of May 4, 2023 6:00 PM
Approval of Agenda
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. 2023-1 : 2023 SUMMER PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS: RECREATION AND COMMUNITY SERVICES

An overview of programming that will be offered through Recreation and Community Services during the 2023 summer season.
document PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Committee Reports/Commission Comments
Staff Comments
Adjournment