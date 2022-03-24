header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 23
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
City To File CEQA Lawsuit Against County Over Camp Scott Decision
| Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022

Following last week’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors vote to recommend Camp Scott in Santa Clarita as a permanent facility for juvenile males formerly under the State’s authority, the Santa Clarita City Council has approved a lawsuit.

“As we promised, last night, the Santa Clarita City Council approved a California Environmental Quality Act lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “We will not allow the County to ignore state law when it comes to the approval of Camp Scott as a permanent juvenile detention facility. We intend to uphold the letter of the law and make sure that a proper CEQA review is completed. Camp Scott is located in a severe fire hazard area on a road with only one way in and one way out. It is not a safe or suitable location for this use.”

The motion approved by the Board of Supervisors in a 4-1 vote, Supervisor Kathryn Barger opposed, indicates that the actions taken by the Board of Supervisors are NOT subject to CEQA and directs County staff to present the plan for renovations to the Board of Supervisors within 120 days.

Camp Scott is in an extreme fire hazard zone and just downstream from the nearly 100-year-old Bouquet Dam. Camp Scott would be inundated with approximately 26 feet of water within 50 minutes of a breach in the Dam. The city remains unwavering on the issue and stands firmly that CEQA laws do apply, especially given the dangerous environmental factors affecting Camp Scott.
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
