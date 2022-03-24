City To File CEQA Lawsuit Against County Over Camp Scott Decision

Following last week’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors vote to recommend Camp Scott in Santa Clarita as a permanent facility for juvenile males formerly under the State’s authority, the Santa Clarita City Council has approved a lawsuit.
“As we promised, last night, the Santa Clarita City Council approved a California Environmental Quality Act lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “We will not allow the County to ignore state law when it comes to the approval of Camp Scott as a permanent juvenile detention facility. We intend to uphold the letter of the law and make sure that a proper CEQA review is completed. Camp Scott is located in a severe fire hazard area on a road with only one way in and one way out. It is not a safe or suitable location for this use.”
The motion approved by the Board of Supervisors in a 4-1 vote, Supervisor Kathryn Barger opposed, indicates that the actions taken by the Board of Supervisors are NOT subject to CEQA and directs County staff to present the plan for renovations to the Board of Supervisors within 120 days.
Camp Scott is in an extreme fire hazard zone and just downstream from the nearly 100-year-old Bouquet Dam. Camp Scott would be inundated with approximately 26 feet of water within 50 minutes of a breach in the Dam. The city remains unwavering on the issue and stands firmly that CEQA laws do apply, especially given the dangerous environmental factors affecting Camp Scott.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought both health implications and serious economic ones, extending into its second year in 2021 as the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation celebrated its 11th anniversary.
At the Santa Clarita City Council special meeting on March 22, the City Council authorized the filing of an appeal in the case seeking removal of the solar panels at the Canyon View Mobile Home Estates.
With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.
One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation invests not just in growing local businesses, but attracting great companies to the region with a focus on industries that provide residents with high quality, high paying jobs.
College of the Canyons virtually hosted a visiting team from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which marked the final step in a two-year long self-study and application process toward reaffirming the college’s accreditation status.
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.
