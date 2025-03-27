City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases

The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting four informational meetings to discuss proposed increases to the Landscape Maintenance District assessments for three zones in the Saugus neighborhood, including portions of Canyon Heights Zone T-62, Shadow Hills Zone T-48 and Bouquet Canyon Zone T-44.

The meetings will provide property owners with important details regarding the current assessment structure, the proposed adjustments to ensure the continued maintenance of landscaping within the affected zones, an explanation of the balloting process for the proposed assessment changes and a discussion of potential alternatives.

Affected property owners will receive a letter in the mail with further information regarding the assessments and the upcoming informational meetings. All property owners in the affected Zones are encouraged to attend one of the sessions to learn more and ask questions regarding the proposed changes.

Meeting 1 – In-Person

Date: Wednesday, April 23

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: City Hall, Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355

Meeting 2 – Virtual

Date: Wednesday, April 30

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Webinar ID: 875 5038 1250

Passcode: 258397

Meeting 3 – In-Person

Date: Thursday, May 15

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Mountainview Elementary School, Multipurpose Room, 22201 Cypress Place, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

Meeting 4 – Virtual

Date: Thursday, May 29

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Webinar ID: 824 5649 7388

Passcode: 589145

To view more information about the meetings, please visit city.sc/LMDMeetings.

Property owners in LMD Zones T-48, T-62 and T-44 currently pay an annual assessment that has remained unchanged for many years. Due to rising costs associated with maintenance and utilities, the current assessment rates are no longer sufficient to cover ongoing expenses. To support continuous maintenance and future improvements, an increase in assessment rates is being considered.

The Landscape Maintenance Districts in Santa Clarita fund the maintenance and servicing of landscaping improvements in designated areas. Established by Los Angeles county and subsequently annexed by the city, these districts are funded by annual assessments collected from property owners. Due to increased maintenance costs, an adjustment to the current assessments is necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of these shared spaces.

For more information, please contact Andrew Adams, Special Districts Manager, at (661) 290-2210 or aadams@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...