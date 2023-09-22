City to Launch New SantaClarita.gov Website

Completely redesigned and built in-house by the Information Services division, the city of Santa Clarita will launch a new website under the domain of SantaClarita.gov on Monday, Sept. 25.

The homepage of SantaClarita.gov has gone through a complete makeover, with a modern and easy-to-navigate, dashboard-style look and feel. Throughout the process of building the website, the city asked residents what they would like to be most accessible on the homepage. Utilities such as press releases, departments, services and signing up for Seasons classes are in plain sight and simple to locate.

SantaClarita.gov was designed to be as user-friendly as possible. Since most people browse and get their news on their cell phones, the site was built to be a “mobile-first” website, so it looks and runs smoothly on mobile devices and is just as easy to navigate as it would be on a computer.

Another popular feature is the integration of Artificial Intelligence in the chatbot Ask Sammy, where the city’s mascot, Sammy Clarita, goes digital in order to help residents find what they need. Ask Sammy will be there throughout your time on the website, equipped with the capability to search the entire site, whether it is information on reporting a pothole or any other assistance you may require. Ask Sammy is also available to interact via text messaging by texting +1 (844) 90-SAMMY. Message and data rates may apply.

With a .gov domain, residents can rest assured knowing they are navigating a secure website. Only the organization itself can own their .gov domain., so content is verified as coming directly from the city.

For more information about the city’s new website redesign, visit SantaClarita.gov to navigate it and experience all of its features. There is also a suggestion box at the footer of the website to submit inquiries and requests. Being a city-built and operated government website, SantaClarita.gov will grow and evolve in line with the community. This season fall in love with SantaClarita.gov.

