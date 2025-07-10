City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor

After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita has announced its intent to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction against an illegal sidewalk vending operation that has repeatedly violated local permitting and public health regulations.

The injunction would require the operators of “Tacos Carmelita” to temporarily cease all operations until they come into compliance with the Santa Clarita Municipal Code.

This legal action is being taken to protect the health and safety of the community following months of persistent non-compliance, despite repeated warnings, citations and outreach by city staff.

In addition to operating without the required permits, a number of serious health and safety violations have been observed. These include the improper storage of raw meat, the presence of cockroaches around food and cooking equipment, the illegal discharge of grease into storm drains, the obstruction of sidewalks and public streets and the use of open flame cooking equipment in high fire hazard areas without appropriate safety equipment.

Since December 2024, the city’s Community Preservation Division has responded to 40 complaints and conducted 61 inspections related to “Tacos Carmelita.” Staff has issued 17 warnings and 18 citations, none of which have been paid, resulting in more than $13,000 in outstanding fines.

Cooking equipment has been confiscated on 10 separate occasions and the city has also worked in coordination with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which has documented multiple violations and seized unsafe food during joint enforcement operations.

Under Santa Clarita Municipal Code Section 11.37.060, sidewalk vending is prohibited in the public right-of-way without a valid peddler’s license, public health permit and sidewalk vending permit.

The city has a duty to uphold these laws in order to safeguard public health, ensure pedestrian accessibility and preserve the safe use of public spaces.

While the city strives to provide education and resources to help vendors operate legally, ongoing noncompliance and repeated public health concerns have made legal action a necessary next step.

The city of Santa Clarita will continue to keep the community informed of this issue.

For more information about street vending or to view the city’s Municipal Code, please visit SantaClarita.gov/SidewalkVending.

