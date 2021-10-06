City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan

The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.

City staff will be located within the Farmers Market at the Old Town Newhall Library located at 24500 Main Street.

The intent is to showcase ideas developed from the earlier event and gather input from the community on the city’s planned update to the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan. During the family-friendly outdoor event, community members can learn more about the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan Update, view the exhibits of preliminary ideas and have one-on-one conversations with the project team.

The Old Town Newhall Specific Plan was adopted by the city council in December 2005. Over the past 15 years, the plan has succeeded in revitalizing Old Town Newhall, encouraging new development and transforming the city’s most historic neighborhood into an arts and entertainment district, including the Newhall Crossings mixed-use project, the Laemmle movie theatre, boutique shops and a variety of restaurants. The updated plan will build on recent improvements and provide a roadmap for Old Town Newhall’s continued revitalization.

To learn more about the workshop, or to get more information on the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan update process, please visit OldTownNewhall.com/PlanUpdate.

