City to Update 2021-2029 General Plan Housing Element

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 19, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

To provide a framework to guide the future of residential development locally, the city of Santa Clarita is embarking on a public process to update the Housing Element of the Santa Clarita General Plan.

The current Housing Element is nearing the end of its 2014-2021 planning period, and the city is in the process of planning for the 2021-2029 timeframe.

The state of California requires local jurisdictions to adopt a General Plan, which is a comprehensive, long-term plan for its physical development.

While most portions of the General Plan are updated every 20-25 years, the Housing Element is required to be updated every eight years.

These regular updates ensure the City is in compliance with any changes in State housing laws, allows the city to be eligible for state grants and funding sources and demonstrates the city’s ability to meet future housing needs.

As part of the State’s housing element law, housing needs are projected for local jurisdictions through the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA).

On March 4, 2021, the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) announced the city of Santa Clarita has received an allocation of 10,031 new residential units as a result of the RHNA process.

As required by State law, the City must plan for this allocation of units in this Housing Element update.

City of Santa Clarita residents can learn about the Housing Element update during a virtual public workshop on Thursday, April 29, at 6:00 p.m.

Following the workshop, the City will conduct a study session with the Planning Commission in late Spring.

The public hearing process is anticipated to take place in the late fall/early winter of 2021.

For more information about the city’s 2021 Housing Element update and to learn how to participate in the April 29 workshop, visit santa-clarita.com/HousingElement or email HousingElement@santa-clarita.com.

