City Tourism Board Hears Recent Economic Development Efforts

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021

By Kev Kurdoghlian

The city of Santa Clarita’s tourism advisory board held its quarterly meeting Tuesday to hear updates on the city’s tourism advertising, special events and other economic development updates.

Tourism Trolley

The Tourism Trolley returned to Santa Clarita on June 6, and will tour several of the city’s hotels through Sept. 13, according to Marylin Sourgose, an analyst with the city.

“It’s going from the Hyatt, to the four properties on Wayne Mills (Place)… and then it heads on over to Six Flags,” she said. “Then (it) continues the route by starting again at Embassy (Suites) and Courtyard and then back to the Hyatt.”

Special Events

Up to 900 swimmers and their fans will be in Santa Clarita in late July for a USA Swimming event, according to Sourgose.

USA Swimming’s Futures Championships will be held in the SCV for the first time at Canyons Aquatics Club at College of the Canyons from July 28 to 31.

“If any of you want to offer a discount, we’re creating a special offers page for this group,” Sourgose told the board, noting the local businesses’ special offers will be placed on the USA Swimming event page.

The city of Santa Clarita will also host SoundTraac Family Music Festival Aug. 7-8 at Central Park, city staff reported. The festival features two full days of music, family games, and food and drinks from local restaurants.

Economic Development

The advisory board received an update on Costco’s search for a second store in the city.

“We met with Costco representatives a couple of times now,” said Jason Crawford, the city’s planning manager. “They were looking for other locations in Santa Clarita. They do want to open a second store.”

A deal to have Costco move into the former Sears location at Westfield fell through earlier.

“I’m also a little hopeful that Westfield (Valencia Town Center) comes around once we get … COVID behind us that Westfield might be willing to have those conversations again, but we’ll see how that plays out,” he said.

The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to hear the appeal of the Sand Canyon Resort and Spa project, recently denied by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, at its July 13 meeting, according to Crawford.

Crawford also said the city is in the process of reviewing bids to identify an operator for the restaurant at The Cube ice skating rink, which the city reopened earlier this year.

