City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”

Promoting vibrant colors, abstract illusions, and scenes of serenity, the city of Santa Clarita has revealed the latest art exhibit, “Color is Your World”.

This art gallery is designed to stimulate the senses and display a colorful world of imagination through 43 artists featured and over 50 pieces of artwork on display. The exhibition is currently available for viewing until Jul 23, 2021, at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall and virtually.

This art exhibition is working in conjunction with the Santa Clarita Library’s Summer Reading program, “Reading Color’s Your World,” where residents can explore a world of colors around Santa Clarita with programs and prizes. All programs will be held in a variety of formats this summer, including onsite locations, local parks, online, quick pick-ups and more. All programs and events are free and open to all ages.

To learn more about the “Color is Your World” art exhibit and additional art opportunities, visit SantaClaritaArts.com. For questions, please contact the City’s Arts Coordinator, Katherine Nestved, at knestved@santa-clarita.com. For more information on the Summer Reading program or to register, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

