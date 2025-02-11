City Unveils Northbridge Park Playground in Partnership with SUSD

Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, Saugus Union School District and the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Northbridge Park Playground on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Northbridge Park.

The event will be held near Charles Helmers Elementary School at 27300 Grandview Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.

Developed in partnership with the Saugus Union School District, this playground will be gated and used exclusively by students during school hours and unlocked for public use during non-school days and hours.

The new playground contains a variety of inclusive elements, including play panels with musical features, the popular inclusive spinner, accessible surfacing for ease of access and accessible elevated equipment. To make this space extra special for Charles Helmers Elementary students, the color of the playground incorporates the school’s signature blue color and even includes a custom kids’ climber featuring their beloved mascot, the Helmers Husky.

Northbridge Park has long offered a variety of amenities including basketball and tether ball courts, four-square and hopscotch areas, a picnic space, a barbecue section and a spacious grass field. With the addition of the new playground, this offers students and residents another place to play with friends and family and enjoy the outdoors.

For more information about the Northbridge Park Playground, please contact Project Manager, Juan Martinez at jjmartinez@santaclarita.gov.

