1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
City Unveils ‘Santa Clarita 2025’ Five-Year Strategic Plan
| Wednesday, Mar 24, 2021
santa clarita 2025

At the March 23 Council Meeting, the city of Santa Clarita presented “Santa Clarita 2025,” the next five-year strategic plan.

This plan was developed through an inclusive process using feedback from the community through a variety of methods, including the biannual public opinion poll, the Community Development Block Grant community needs assessment survey, outreach through the Parks and Recreation Workplan, the Arts Master Plan and the City’s General Plan, among many others.

In addition, city staff helped shape the action items under the guidance and direction of the Santa Clarita City Council.

Santa Clarita 2025 will guide the city organization over the next five years, informing the prioritization of resources, setting milestones, and demonstrating the city’s unwavering commitment to offering the highest quality services and facilities for current and future residents.

“When you look at the dozens of action items within the plan, you will see projects, programs, events and amenities which will benefit every resident within Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Bill Miranda.

“It is important, as a city, to set a vision, explore creative solutions, anticipate the needs of the community and be able to effectively prioritize goals,” Miranda said. “By gathering input from the community and working together to establish priorities, we have crafted a plan which will successfully guide Santa Clarita into the future.”

The plan is broken down into seven quality of life themes, some of which are similar to the recently completed Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan. Those themes include:

o Building and Creating Community

o Community Engagement

o Sustaining Public Infrastructure

o Enhancing Economic Vitality

o Community Beautification and Sustainability

o Organizational Excellence

o Public Safety

“This comprehensive strategic plan covers a wide range of action items,” said City Manager Ken Striplin. “These items include everything from the completion of some of the City’s milestone projects like the new Canyon Country Community Center and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, to regular infrastructure updates including road rehab and sidewalk maintenance and even new ways to engage the community through events that celebrate diversity and a mobile library solution to assist disadvantaged communities.”

To read the entire list of action items within Santa Clarita 2025, visit santa-clarita.com/SC2025.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic District to Resume Full-Day In-Person Instruction April 19
The Castaic Union School District will resume full-day in-person instruction on Monday, April 19, CUSD Superintendent Steve Doyle said in an email to Castaic families Wednesday.
Castaic District to Resume Full-Day In-Person Instruction April 19
Parking Enforcement to Resume Countywide April 1
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Parking Enforcement Detail will again enforce all parking violations beginning Thursday, April 1, the department announced Wednesday.
Parking Enforcement to Resume Countywide April 1
City Unveils ‘Santa Clarita 2025’ Five-Year Strategic Plan
At the March 23 Council Meeting, the city of Santa Clarita presented "Santa Clarita 2025," the next five-year strategic plan.
City Unveils ‘Santa Clarita 2025’ Five-Year Strategic Plan
Supes OK More Valencia Project Updates, Vaccination Rollout
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved two additional motions related to the Valencia Project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community west of Interstate 5.
Supes OK More Valencia Project Updates, Vaccination Rollout
Newsom Appoints Rob Bonta as California’s First Filipino-American Attorney General
Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday appointed Filipino-American Assemblyman Rob Bonta, a progressive Democrat from Oakland, as California’s next attorney general.
Newsom Appoints Rob Bonta as California’s First Filipino-American Attorney General
SoCal Edison to Hold SCV Community Meetings Thursday
Southern California Edison officials plan to give residents a chance Thursday to ask questions and speak with them directly during two online meetings to discuss Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program.
SoCal Edison to Hold SCV Community Meetings Thursday
Production Team for 93rd Oscars Welcomes New Talent, Show Veterans
The Oscars show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh on Wednesday announced 14 key members of the production team for the 93rd Oscars, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, April 25.
Production Team for 93rd Oscars Welcomes New Talent, Show Veterans
Former Cougar Kilian Zierer Named to CCCAA Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll
Former College of the Canyons football student-athlete Kilian Zierer has been named to the 2019-20 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Former Cougar Kilian Zierer Named to CCCAA Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll
Santa Clarita Creates COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday approved the creation of the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to administer the program and disperse assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Santa Clarita Creates COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Deputy Whose Home Burned Down
A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Deputy Ayala from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, whose house burned down Saturday.
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Deputy Whose Home Burned Down
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Nears Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,034
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 490 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as improving metrics bring the county near the threshold for the state's less-restrictive Orange Tier.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Nears Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,034
April 8: COC to Host Virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Forum
The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual "Meet the Grant Makers" panel presentation and seminar on Thursday, April 8, at noon Pacific Time.
April 8: COC to Host Virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Forum
Donaldson Company Expands iCue Connected Filtration Service for Industrial Collectors
Donaldson Company, Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and solutions based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announces new capabilities and user experience updates to the company’s iCue connected filtration service.
Donaldson Company Expands iCue Connected Filtration Service for Industrial Collectors
L.A. County Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he will not honor a subpoena from the county inspector general, suing to block the county from forcing him to sit down for an interview on what he knows about “deputy gangs” within the sheriff’s ranks.
L.A. County Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs
Interstate 5 Widening, Improvements May Start This Summer
Construction on the Interstate 5 corridor in the Santa Clarita Valley may start as early as this summer, pending approval from Metro’s board of directors Thursday.
Interstate 5 Widening, Improvements May Start This Summer
Agua Dulce Restaurant Owner Loses Thousands to Power Scam, Offers Warning
An Agua Dulce restaurant owner said fear over his business potentially losing power became a cautionary tale for others about a power scam after an internet thief took $6,800 out of his pocket last week.
Agua Dulce Restaurant Owner Loses Thousands to Power Scam, Offers Warning
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attacking Elderly Woman, Threatening Others
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week after deputies believe he assaulted an elderly woman, threatened other victims, and attempted to steal firearms from the residence’s safe.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attacking Elderly Woman, Threatening Others
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 147th Death at Henry Mayo; County Modifies Health, School Orders
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 9 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 516 new cases countywide of COVID-19, with 27,017 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 147th Death at Henry Mayo; County Modifies Health, School Orders
‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting everyone that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water.
‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link
COC Women’s Golf Earns CCCAA Scholar Team Award
The 2019 state championship College of the Canyons women's golf team has been named a 2019-20 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Scholar Team Award winner.
COC Women’s Golf Earns CCCAA Scholar Team Award
County Animal Care & Control Names Danny Ubario New Chief Deputy Director
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Director Danny Ubario to the position of Chief Deputy Director.
County Animal Care & Control Names Danny Ubario New Chief Deputy Director
March 31: JCI Santa Clarita Virtual Workshop Presented by Christian Dadulak
Join JCI Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 31, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 PM, on Zoom for its financial wellness workshop presented by JCI Member and this year's Vice President of Community, Christian Dadulak.
March 31: JCI Santa Clarita Virtual Workshop Presented by Christian Dadulak
