City Unveils ‘Santa Clarita 2025’ Five-Year Strategic Plan

At the March 23 Council Meeting, the city of Santa Clarita presented “Santa Clarita 2025,” the next five-year strategic plan.

This plan was developed through an inclusive process using feedback from the community through a variety of methods, including the biannual public opinion poll, the Community Development Block Grant community needs assessment survey, outreach through the Parks and Recreation Workplan, the Arts Master Plan and the City’s General Plan, among many others.

In addition, city staff helped shape the action items under the guidance and direction of the Santa Clarita City Council.

Santa Clarita 2025 will guide the city organization over the next five years, informing the prioritization of resources, setting milestones, and demonstrating the city’s unwavering commitment to offering the highest quality services and facilities for current and future residents.

“When you look at the dozens of action items within the plan, you will see projects, programs, events and amenities which will benefit every resident within Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Bill Miranda.

“It is important, as a city, to set a vision, explore creative solutions, anticipate the needs of the community and be able to effectively prioritize goals,” Miranda said. “By gathering input from the community and working together to establish priorities, we have crafted a plan which will successfully guide Santa Clarita into the future.”

The plan is broken down into seven quality of life themes, some of which are similar to the recently completed Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan. Those themes include:

o Building and Creating Community

o Community Engagement

o Sustaining Public Infrastructure

o Enhancing Economic Vitality

o Community Beautification and Sustainability

o Organizational Excellence

o Public Safety

“This comprehensive strategic plan covers a wide range of action items,” said City Manager Ken Striplin. “These items include everything from the completion of some of the City’s milestone projects like the new Canyon Country Community Center and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, to regular infrastructure updates including road rehab and sidewalk maintenance and even new ways to engage the community through events that celebrate diversity and a mobile library solution to assist disadvantaged communities.”

To read the entire list of action items within Santa Clarita 2025, visit santa-clarita.com/SC2025.

