City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains

Green Santa Clarita wants to take this opportunity to let city residents and visitors know about the Pollution Prevention hotline phone number and the Resident Service Center, which can both be used to report illegal dumping into Santa Clarita storm drains.

If you see illegal dumping or discharge such as oil, litter or pet waste near a storm drain, please call (661) 222-7222 or visit SantaClarita.gov/RSC.

Make sure to include location, type of pollution and the date and time it was observed.

The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita urges everyone to work together to keep Santa Clarita clean and green.

If you’ve taken a stroll near a storm drain recently, you may have noticed signs that may say “Drains to Ocean” or “Drains to River.”

These signs remind Santa Clarita residents that litter, pesticides, pet waste and other debris can get washed down by rain or irrigation runoff, where it can end up in the Santa Clara River, which can then flow to the Pacific Ocean.

Everyone needs reminders here and there and the city of Santa Clarita hopes these serve as a great tool to remind you how important it is to prevent groundwater pollution.

For more information visit https://greensantaclarita.com.

