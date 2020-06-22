City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses

As more local businesses are reopening, the city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents to shop locally.

Restaurants, offices, retail businesses, auto shops, medical facilities and more throughout Santa Clarita are hard at work to ensure that every patron that shops with them or utilizes services can do so with confidence.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has greatly impacted business establishments in our community, many of which are operated or staffed by our neighbors, so let’s support them now more than ever.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s most recent lifted restrictions has enabled additional businesses including gyms, nail salons, tattoo parlors and others to reopen. As the list of open businesses grows, it is essential to show our support. Many of these businesses have faced uncertainty, and the hard tasks of laying-off or furloughing employees.

To help our businesses in need, consider scheduling the doctors appointment you have delayed, dining on a restaurant patio with family, taking advantage or your favorite clothing stores curbside delivery, planning a staycation at a local hotel and much more.

Santa Clarita is lucky to have a wide variety of business options for every need and it will take effort from everyone to keep our City businesses unique.

One way the city is helping local businesses is through the Eat Local program. Through the program, the city is issuing free Temporary Use Permits to qualified restaurants, allowing them to expand their activities into their retail center’s private sidewalks and parking lots. This allows for restaurants to serve more patrons while indoor occupancy limits remain in place.

The city has also recently launched the Safer Business Commitment website, for local businesses to agree to follow a series of recommended safety guidelines to protect both employees and patrons. The website has received over 100 business commitments since its creation, which the public can view at VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment/List.

Additionally, the city of Santa Clarita plans to spotlight and celebrate local businesses with the proclamation of Independents Week during the June 23 Council Meeting. Independents Week is dedicated to recognizing our unique establishments and encouraging residents to take advantage of all our city has to offer.

The city continues to work with the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation and the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita to develop programs aimed at encouraging residents to shop locally.

By shopping locally, we not only support our local economy, but we also help keep Santa Clarita’s amazing and diverse set of businesses in operation.

To learn more about the Eat Local Program, contact Jason Crawford at jcrawford@santa-clarita.com.

For more information about the Safer Business Commitment, go to VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment.