Today in
S.C.V. History
January 16
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
City Votes to Change Ratings Process for Arts Grants Program
| Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Imag ne

Arts experts from outside the Santa Clarita Valley will have a say on who and how much grant funding local organizations can receive for community arts programs and services, following a divided vote by the City Council.

On Tuesday, council members voted 4-1, with Councilwoman Marsha McLean casting the lone “no” vote on approving a change in the rating process for the city’s arts grants program, a discussion that also led to the awarding of $180,000 for the 2020 grant cycle.

Over the last 30 years, the city has provided annual funds for community organizations through the Community Services and Arts Grants program. This year, a total of 19 organizations will receive funding from $90,000 for community services projects and 16 agencies with arts programs will receive from the other $90,000.

The rating process for who is chosen and how much each organization will receive fell in the hands of the cities “Grant Committee,” which includes two council members, city staff and Parks and Arts commissioners.

After Tuesday’s vote, however, the process will now follow a three-tier procedure, with a second tier that requires a review by the Arts Commission, and the third tier by the City Council. The first tier is what prompted a more thorough discussion.

The first tier, or a “peer review rating panel,” would include an arts commissioner and local arts experts joined by a regional arts advocate and art expert, who could come from other municipalities or organizations from outside the SCV. Panelists would change with each new grant cycle, according to Phil Lantis, arts and events administrator with the city.

The City Council first discussed the matter in December, asking staff to clarify who could join the panel as an art expert.

Standing behind what she had originally voiced, McLean said Tuesday, “Nobody knows our community like we (do) here. I cannot vote for this unless we take out the part where we have outside entities deciding what our local nonprofits are going to be getting.”

Those in favor thought that insight from outside the SCV might improve the process with a different perspective.

“We believe that this is going to make our grant process, stronger, more fair, better input for those applicants,” said Michael Miller, a Santa Clarita arts commissioner in favor of the three-tier system, “and we support it totally.”

Before seconding a motion to approve the change, Councilman Bob Kellar said not supporting the Arts Commission’s take on the ratings-process change would be a “serious mistake.”
City’s Jerrid McKenna Recognized for Outstanding Professional Achievement

City’s Jerrid McKenna Recognized for Outstanding Professional Achievement
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Jerrid McKenna, Assistant to the City Manager, was honored by ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, as the recipient of the organization’s Early Career Leadership Award in Memory of William H. Hansell Jr.
FULL STORY...

City Council OK’s Temporary Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus

City Council OK’s Temporary Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
New restaurant drive-thrus are temporarily banned in Santa Clarita unless applicants looking to build can demonstrate their projects would not result in an extensive queuing of vehicles, the City Council voted Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements

City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
With ongoing development comes increased traffic across Santa Clarita roads. The City Council will discuss Tuesday an investment of $130,000 toward the design of circulation improvements.
FULL STORY...

Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’

Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley during the week of January 13-19, 2020.
FULL STORY...
SoCal Forests & Watersheds Accepting Proposals for Grant Funding
The Angeles National Forest (ANF), Los Padres National Forest (LPNF), and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) are excited to announce the next round of funding availability for landscape scale restoration efforts on U.S. Forest Service lands.
SoCal Forests & Watersheds Accepting Proposals for Grant Funding
Lady Mustangs Basketball Voted No. 1 in Coaches Poll for First Time in Program History
For the first time in program history, The Master's University women's basketball team was voted No. 1 in the NAIA Division 1 Coaches' Poll on Wednesday.
Lady Mustangs Basketball Voted No. 1 in Coaches Poll for First Time in Program History
City’s Jerrid McKenna Recognized for Outstanding Professional Achievement
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Jerrid McKenna, Assistant to the City Manager, was honored by ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, as the recipient of the organization’s Early Career Leadership Award in Memory of William H. Hansell Jr.
City’s Jerrid McKenna Recognized for Outstanding Professional Achievement
Storm’s Track & Field Club Finds Temporary Home at Castaic High School
Take a look at any prep track and field athlete’s career in the Santa Clarita Valley, and there’s a good chance they were part of the Santa Clarita Storm track and field club growing up.
Storm’s Track & Field Club Finds Temporary Home at Castaic High School
Matadors Fall to No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne in Home Opener
NORTHRIDGE - Sophomore Daniel Wetter had a team-high 11 kills but the CSUN men's volleyball team fell in straight sets to a hot-hitting Purdue Fort Wayne team in its 2020 home opener Wednesday night at The Matadome.
Matadors Fall to No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne in Home Opener
LA County Students Encouraged to Apply for CA Credit Union’s Scholarship
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to submit an application for its annual College Scholarship Program.
LA County Students Encouraged to Apply for CA Credit Union’s Scholarship
Rain Forecasted for SCV; Snow Expected to Hit Grapevine
Santa Clarita is expected to experience rainfall throughout Thursday, while the Grapevine could see a couple of inches of snow, according to officials with the National Weather Service
Rain Forecasted for SCV; Snow Expected to Hit Grapevine
Family Opts to Keep Laemmle Theaters Chain; Newhall Multiplex Due in Spring
Laemmle Theaters, the Los Angeles-based family-owned chain of arthouse theaters that was put up for sale in summer 2019, is no longer for sale, company President Greg Laemmle told SCVTV Wednesday.
Family Opts to Keep Laemmle Theaters Chain; Newhall Multiplex Due in Spring
City Council OK’s Temporary Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
New restaurant drive-thrus are temporarily banned in Santa Clarita unless applicants looking to build can demonstrate their projects would not result in an extensive queuing of vehicles, the City Council voted Tuesday.
City Council OK’s Temporary Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
Trump Administration Sued Over Oil & Gas Drilling Plan in California
A consortium of conservation groups sued the Trump administration Tuesday to try and stop it from opening a million acres of public lands in Central California for oil and gas drilling.
Trump Administration Sued Over Oil & Gas Drilling Plan in California
Suspect Arrested in Gorman for L.A. Assault Gets 2 Years in Prison
A man from Colorado arrested in Gorman by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies has been sentenced to two years in state prison for an assault on his girlfriend in Los Angeles.
Suspect Arrested in Gorman for L.A. Assault Gets 2 Years in Prison
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’
The Valley Industry Association invites you to join them at their next luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:45 a.m., as they discuss the Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace.
Jan. 28: VIA Luncheon ‘Impact of Domestic Terrorism on the Workplace’
Providence Holy Cross Designated Stroke Center for SCV Patients
As of Friday, Jan. 10, paramedics identifying severe stroke symptoms in patients they are transporting in the northeastern San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley can now head straight to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Providence Holy Cross Designated Stroke Center for SCV Patients
NBA Recognizes Clippers for Business Success
The L.A. Clippers earned a franchise-record five awards at the NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards, as recently announced by the NBA league office. T
NBA Recognizes Clippers for Business Success
Child Struck by Car Near Sierra Vista Junior High
Santa Clarita first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Tuesday after a child was struck near Sierra Vista Junior High School.
Child Struck by Car Near Sierra Vista Junior High
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants
The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off, and organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants.
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants
Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65
With under five seconds to go in the game, College of the Canyons sophomore guard Theresa Garcia came up with the biggest steal of her career then quickly converted on a short game-winning jump shot to push the Lady Cougars past visiting Santa Monica College 66-65 on Saturday at the newly reopened Cougar Cage.
Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Calling all musicians. The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) welcomes musicians who are experienced (minimum one year) with their instruments, from violins to guitars.
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group is hosting an Open House event, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23rd, at their Valencia office.
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
