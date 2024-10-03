City Waives Adoption Fees for Pet Adoption Week

The city of Santa Clarita announces the return of the second annual Pet Adoption Week, Monday, Oct. 7-Saturday, Oct. 12.

During the week the city will cover all adoption fees for residents adopting an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Throughout the week, the city’s social media pages will feature animals that are up for adoption. To celebrate Pet Adoption Day, be sure to join the city on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. Santa Clarita, CA 91350, 9 a.m.-noon on Ball Field #1, as the Castaic Animal Care Center brings a variety of animals for residents to meet, play with and adopt.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., no appointment is necessary. Simply walk in to view dogs and cats available for adoption. You can also view the animals online by visiting animalcare.lacounty.gov.

Those interested in adopting during Pet Adoption Week will be responsible for paying the license fee, which is typically $20 for dogs and $5 for cats, but all other fees will be covered by the city.

For more information on the upcoming Pet Adoption Week, please contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076.

