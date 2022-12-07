City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the city.

Residents will see new city street signs being installed throughout the area this week. The annexation, which was effective Nov. 14, 2022, brings in neighborhoods, open space and trails located north of Copper Hill Drive, in the areas of Tesoro Del Valle Road and Avenida Rancho Tesoro.

The annexation is the city’s 41st since incorporating in 1987 and expands the city’s boundary to just over 73 square miles. The newly annexed area includes 1,077 homes with an additional 820 currently in development. At buildout, the city’s population is estimated to be approximately 235,000.

Tesoro Del Valle also brings new amenities into the city, including the Tesoro Historic Adobe Park, more than 700 acres of permanently preserved open space and numerous trails for residents to use.

To learn more about the City of Santa Clarita and the annexation of the Tesoro Del Valle community, please contact Senior Planner Patrick Leclair by email at pleclair@santa-clarita.com

