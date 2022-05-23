City’s “Community Voices” Series Recognizes AAPI Community

The city of Santa Clarita’s Human Relations Roundtable speaker series “Community Voices” continued by celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Friday, May 20.

The event took place at the Canyon Country Community Center in the Grand Room.

The event included a presentation by the Fil-Am Association of SCV, food demonstrations and samples from local caterer Calajo and authentic Filipino food items for sale to take home. There were also traditional children’s games and a table with children’s Tagalog worksheets with QR code to listen and learn.

Approximately 75 people of all ages attended to enjoy an engaging night of cultural learning and understanding.

The Human Relations Roundtable looks forward to supporting more events that support learning, understanding and help to create community connections.

