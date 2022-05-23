City’s “Community Voices” Series Recognizes AAPI Community

The city of Santa Clarita’s Human Relations Roundtable speaker series “Community Voices” continued by celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Friday, May 20.
The event took place at the Canyon Country Community Center in the Grand Room.
The event included a presentation by the Fil-Am Association of SCV, food demonstrations and samples from local caterer Calajo and authentic Filipino food items for sale to take home. There were also traditional children’s games and a table with children’s Tagalog worksheets with QR code to listen and learn.
Approximately 75 people of all ages attended to enjoy an engaging night of cultural learning and understanding.
The Human Relations Roundtable looks forward to supporting more events that support learning, understanding and help to create community connections.
To honor the memory of longtime community leader Charlotte Kleeman, a celebration of life will be held Friday, June 3, at the College of the Canyons University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, beginning at 2 p.m.
Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
Nestled near the eastern edge of California State University, Northridge campus, as the California Towhee softly calls, sits an often-overlooked environmental gem in the heart of the San Fernando Valley - CSUN’s Botanic Garden.
To honor the memory of longtime community leader Charlotte Kleeman, a celebration of life will be held Friday, June 3, at the College of the Canyons University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, beginning at 2 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 5,152 new positive cases Saturday, 4,750 new cases Sunday, and 2,476 new cases Monday countywide, with four additional deaths and 790 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement supporting the recommendation by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices and the Federal Food and Drug Administration to authorize use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 at least five months after completing their primary series.
Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is working with state and national partners on an international outbreak of monkeypox. On May 19 the Centers for Disease Control confirmed a case of monkeypox in the United States in Massachusetts.
The father/son legacy continues after 40 years at Valley Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics established in 1982. The company serves the Central Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley with the highest quality orthotic and prosthetic devices for patients to regain functionality.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is aware of the public’s desire to visit our animal care centers without an appointment. In response Animal Care and Control is adopting new public visitation hours for unscheduled visits just in time for National Pet Adoption Weekend, May 20-22.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.