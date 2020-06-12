City’s Eat Local Program Looks to Expand Restaurants onto Sidewalks, Parking Spaces

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch the Eat Local Program for restaurants in commercial centers that wish to expand outdoor seating on private sidewalks and private parking spaces. Local restaurants had been limited to only serving customers via take-out or delivery over the past few months due to the shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Los Angeles County Safer at Home Order.

The new Eat Local Program will provide greater safety for diners and more service flexibility for the Santa Clarita restaurants who need customers now more than ever.

“This is another way the City is looking to help our local restaurants recover from the losses they have suffered during the shutdown,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “The Eat Local Program is both an innovative and business-friendly solution to ease residents into feeling comfortable eating out again and helping restaurants welcome back more customers, while indoor dining is still at limited capacity.”

Through the City’s Temporary Use Permits issued to qualified restaurants under the Eat Local Program, restaurants throughout our community will have the opportunity to expand their activities into their retail center’s private sidewalks and parking lots. The City hopes this will encourage more residents to eat local! Owners can submit a site plan to the City’s Planning team, showing their proposal and will be issued a Temporary Use Permit at no cost. This temporary measure is intended to remain in place while restaurants indoor occupancy is limited due to the COVID-19 crisis. As a part of the Temporary Use Permit process, staff will review site plans, write conditions regarding public safety, other agency clearances, limiting noise and loitering and will approve over the Permit Counter.

Restaurants participating in the Eat Local Program must continue to follow the Los Angeles County health guidelines and are responsible for working with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, as necessary to receive any required permits. For more information, please contact Jason Crawford at jcrawford@santa-clarita.com.