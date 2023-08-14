header image

1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Classes Still Available for COC Fall Semester
| Monday, Aug 14, 2023
COC campus

Registration for the College of Canyons fall 2023 semester remains underway, giving students the opportunity to enroll before classes begin on Monday, Aug. 21.

More than 1,000 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines are still available, including career-focused classes and class prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school.

Among the classes being offered in a variety of formats are courses in architecture, art, culinary arts, early childhood education, English, fire technology, kinesiology, math, and media entertainment arts.

The college’s Canyon Country campus is also offering classes in administration of justice, anthropology, auto technology, biology, business, chemistry, communication, construction and economics.

In addition, more than 230 sections of tuition-free classes are available through the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) during the fall semester. PPL provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all skill levels, at no cost.

Among the new PPL classes that will be offered in the fall include two new certificate of completion programs for individuals interested in careers as medical scribes and personal care aides.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the program’s webpage.

Fall 2023 enrollment fees at all California community colleges remain at $46 per unit, as mandated by the state of California.

The last day of the fall 2023 semester is Saturday, Dec. 9.

Registration is ongoing until classes are filled.

To view the College of the Canyons fall 2023 class schedule in full, please click [here].

