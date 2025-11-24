Click It, Don’t Risk It, CHP Thanksgiving Safety Reminder

As the holiday season gets underway, the California Highway Patrol reminds motorists that the simplest way to stay safe on the road this Thanksgiving weekend is to buckle up before every trip.

The CHP will begin its Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30. Throughout the enforcement period, CHP officers will be on patrol to help ensure everyone obeys traffic laws, wears a seat belt and drives safely.

“Thanksgiving is a time to be with family and friends, not to mourn a preventable tragedy. Seat belts remain one of the most effective tools for saving lives on our roadways. Taking just two seconds to buckle up could be the decision that saves your life or the life of someone you love.” Said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee.

During last year’s Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period, 36 people died in crashes across California. Within CHP jurisdiction, 14 vehicle occupants were killed and six of them were not wearing a seat belt. CHP officers also made more than 1,100 arrests for driving under the influence during the same 102-hour holiday enforcement effort.

Over the past five years, CHP officers have issued an average of more than 26,000 citations annually for seat belt violations. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when worn correctly, seat belts reduce the risk of fatal injury for front-seat passengers by 45%.

Whether you’re driving across town or across the state, the CHP urges all motorists and passengers to buckle up, drive sober and obey the speed limit. The holidays are meant for celebration and connection, not loss. Protect yourself and your loved ones by making seat belt use a non-negotiable part of every trip.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service and security.

