Click to Cancel Bill Now Law in California

Click to Cancel (AB 2863) legislation, a bill authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) went into effect on Tuesday, July 1 in California.

The measure is expected to put money back in people’s pockets by making it easier to cancel unwanted subscriptions.

The new law requires companies to offer a simple, online cancellation process for subscription services, cutting through deceptive tactics that have cost many Californians hundreds of dollars each year.

“Families are paying more than ever just to get by, they shouldn’t be losing money to subscription traps that keep them paying for things they no longer want or can’t afford,” said Schiavo. “This law protects people’s wallets by making it easy to cancel online subscriptions with one click, just like signing up.”

Research shows that nearly 42% of consumers continue to pay for subscriptions they no longer use, costing them an average of $133 per month.

Many companies make it difficult or confusing to cancel, using tactics known as “dark patterns” to delay or prevent cancellations altogether.

Click to Cancel will ensure consumers can quickly and easily cancel services they don’t want or need.

“From gym memberships to software subscriptions to wine clubs, consumers now have more control over their automatic subscriptions. You shouldn’t have to endure endless stalling tactics to keep your money in your pocket, where it belongs,” said Robert Herrell, Executive Director of the Consumer Federation of California, the sponsor of the bill. “Thanks to Assemblywoman Schiavo’s leadership California now has the most comprehensive law in the nation when it comes to subscription services—ensuring consumers can get out of their subscriptions as easily as they got into them.”

Expanding Protections: Click to Cancel 2.0

Building on this progress, Schiavo also announced new legislation this year, Click to Cancel 2.0 (AB 656), which offers needed safety protections on social media platforms.

Under this new bill:

— Social media companies must provide a clear, conspicuous “Delete My Account” button.

— Companies are prohibited from using “dark patterns” to prevent or delay account deletion.

— Deleting an account must also trigger the full deletion of the user’s personal data, restoring control to the user.

“Click to Cancel 2.0 is about more than convenience, it’s about digital safety” Schiavo said. “People deserve to leave a platform and take their personal information with them, without being tricked or manipulated into staying.”

