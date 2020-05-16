Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Uploaded: , Friday, May 15, 2020

By Dr. Gene Dorio

Dr. Gene DorioHospitals are content to bar families from visiting their loved ones. With COVID-19 easily transmissible, this persistent reason by hospital administrators to exempt visitation allows medical care rendered not to be publicly scrutinized.

No doubt, everyone is traveling an unfamiliar road, developing processes and procedures to follow during this pandemic. Some hospitals have a history of creating well-thought-out protective policies, while others don’t. Flaws, when noticed, can be corrected.

But some hospitals fear criticism and lawsuits. Plus, nurse and doctor whistleblowers are marginalized (by dangling contracts), fired, or removed from staff if they raise their voice.

PPEs are used by healthcare personnel to protect themselves and the patient. Why wouldn’t a family member be just as protected if taught the correct way to utilize PPEs?

The door has been closed long enough on visiting family members. There is no excuse not to open those doors, unless hospital administrators possibly want to hide malfeasance.

In the beginning of this pandemic, restriction may have been a well-thought-out policy.

But patients will undoubtedly do much better with family members at their bedside.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

No Comments for : Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    3 hours ago
  • Local Bank Helps SCV Small Business Secure PPP Loan After Big Bank Failed

    Local Bank Helps SCV Small Business Secure PPP Loan After Big Bank Failed

    3 hours ago
  • Schroeder to Chair SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council

    Schroeder to Chair SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council

    4 hours ago
  • USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)

    USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)

    5 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension

    Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension

    5 hours ago
  • California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths

    California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths

    5 hours ago
  • L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online

    L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online

    6 hours ago
  • L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV

    L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV

    7 hours ago
  • L.A. County Public Health: COVID-19 Death Toll in SCV is 17

    L.A. County Public Health: COVID-19 Death Toll in SCV is 17

    8 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures

    Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.