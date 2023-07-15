Clothes for Cash Fundraiser Benefits Saugus High Band

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are holding a Clothes for Cash fundraiser every Saturday 8 a.m. to noon now through Aug. 12.

The band will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, jackets, sweaters, belts, shoes, sandles, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets, bedspreads, linens and towels. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.

You may drop off your donations at 21900 Centurion Way in Saugus, at the southwest corner of the Saugus High parking lot, near the tennis courts.

You will be provided with a donation letter for your tax purposes; please make sure to provide your contact information when you drop off items.

Please direct any questions to your Marching Centurions Booster Club VP, Andrew Sherman, at SaugusBandBoosterVP@gmail.com.

Can’t attend our fundraising event? Make a tax-deductible donation to the Marching Centurions at saugusband.com/donate or send a check payable to: Saugus Band and Flag Team Booster Club Mail to: Saugus Band and Colorguard PO Box 801211 Santa Clarita, CA 91380-1211.

