Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area

Coalition for Clean Air is issuing this urgent warning regarding unauthorized individuals who are falsely claiming to represent the CCA while canvassing neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

These individuals are NOT affiliated with, nor authorized by, the Coalition for Clean Air.

A concerned supporter shared a report that two young men visited a residential neighborhood (specifically citing the West Adams area on Friday, Dec. 5) claiming to be CCA volunteers.

They were showing laminated printed materials about SB 350 and LADWP energy rates and asked to see the household energy bill to discuss “energy bill reductions.”

IMPORTANT FACTS TO REMEMBER:

-CCA is NOT conducting door-to-door outreach or canvassing in Los Angeles.

-CCA does NOT ask residents to share personal documents or utility bills.

-Any person claiming to represent the CCA in this manner is misrepresenting our organization.

DO NOT SHARE ANY PERSONAL DOCUMENTS, UTILITY BILLS, OR FINANCIAL INFORMATION with these individuals or anyone else claiming to be a CCA representative asking for this information.

This is a common tactic used by scammers.

What You Can Do:

-Please share this warning with friends, family, and neighbors.

-If you encounter these individuals or others making similar claims, do not provide any personal information and report the suspicious activity to your local authorities.

-If you have any information about these individuals or see them operating in your neighborhood, please contact us at: air@ccair.org

Thank you for your vigilance and continued support of the Coalition for Clean Air.

