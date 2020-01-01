COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges

A Santa Clarita teen faces robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred in early December near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive in Valencia.

Here’s more of the story from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station‘s social media:

“On Dec. 13, a 14-year-old victim reported to deputies he was walking home from school when he was confronted by two teens.

“One of the teens allegedly threatened the victim by brandishing a boxcutter knife, demanding the victim’s baseball cap.

“Out of fear for his safety, the victim complied. After receiving the victim’s property, the teens took off.

“Through the course of a two-week-long investigation, COBRA detectives were successfully able to identify the male juvenile subjects involved.

“On Dec. 30, a search warrant was executed at the residence of one of the teens, where evidence was recovered by detectives.

“Following the search warrant, a 14-year-old male was detained on robbery charges and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail, where he awaited transfer to the Juvenile Hall in Sylmar.”