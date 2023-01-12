COC 2023 Spring Registration Ongoing

Although the College of the Canyons Spring 2023 semester starts on Monday, Feb. 6, it is not too late for students and community members to register.

More than 1,850 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines are available, including courses that most students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet prerequisites.

To meet the specific needs and preferences of students, classes will be held in person, online, or in a combination of those delivery formats with a variety of class offerings on both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

For high school students, the spring 2023 semester provides an opportunity to jumpstart their academic goals while saving money. High school students can earn college credit, which can transfer to the University of California and California State University systems.

Tuition is waived for these early college programs:

– Concurrent enrollment: High school students can take degree-applicable classes, approved by their high school counselor and principal, at the college campus or online.

– Dual enrollment: COC courses taught at high school campuses during the regular school day.

– College NOW!: COC courses taught at high school campuses (and sometimes on the COC campuses) after the regular school day.

Enrollment fees at all 116 California Community Colleges will remain at $46 per unit for California residents, as mandated by the state.

This spring, the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) will also offer more than 250 free classes to the community. PPL classes provide community members the opportunity to learn new skills, at no cost, to excel in the classroom or workplace.

Additionally, five new certification programs will be offered for individuals interested in pursuing careers in yoga teaching, real estate, commercial art, digital publishing and paralegal fields.

For more information about the Spring 2023 semester, click [here].

