COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

The University of Hawai’i could have a Cougar connection in its offensive backfield in 2020 as College of the Canyons All-State quarterback Armani Edden has committed to the Rainbow Warriors football program.

Edden’s decision, which was announced via Twitter on April 18, comes mere weeks after COC All-American wide receiver Alonzell Henderson also signed on with University of Hawai’i at Mānoa.

Hawai’i is an NCAA Division I program located in Honolulu and competing in the Mountain West Conference.

“If you know me, you know how much this means to me,” tweeted Edden. “But without further ado I’m humbled and honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Hawai’i! #GoBowz.”

Edden also took the opportunity to thank his family, friends and “all my coaches who have helped along this journey.”

The sophomore signal caller out of Palm Beach Lakes high school in Florida was a 2019 Region III All-California Community College Football Team selection for the Cougars, in addition to be named the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League Offensive Player of the Year.

Edden finished the season with 33 total touchdowns (27 passing/six rushing), 3,044 passing yards and a 63.7 completion percentage. His 27 scoring strikes ranked sixth in the state while his yardage total was the No. 3 mark in California.

Along the way he tossed at least one touchdown in 11 of 12 games, while also using his legs to rank third on the team in rushing with 270 yards on the ground. He recorded three or more touchdown passes in five contests including both of COC’s postseason games.

Edden is the third straight All-State quarterback to emerge from COC, and the second to win Player of the Year honors in the last three seasons, following former quarterback Andrew Brito in 2017.

Canyons (9-3, 4-1) shared the 2019 National Division, Northern League championship with Ventura College (8-3, 4-1) and Long Beach City College (7-3, 4-1) before moving on to host Saddleback College in the first round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs.

The Cougars defeated Saddleback 58-53 in the opening round of the postseason before falling to eventual state champion Riverside City College in the Southern California Championship game.

Edden is the most recent member of the 2019 team to move on to a four-year school joining Henderson (University of Hawai’i at Mānoa), offensive tackle Kilian Zierer (University of Auburn), center Jordan Palmer (Middle Tennessee State University), kicker Tanner Brown (University of Nevada Las Vegas), defensive tackle Jack Schultz (Abilene Christian University), linebacker Tyler Richardson (Wagner College), safety Tre Vallar (Wagner College) and offensive tackle Kideam Diouf (Arkansas State University).