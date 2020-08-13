COC Alumna Megan Carbajal Signs with TMU

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons alumna Megan Carbajal has signed with The Master’s University track & field program after a two-year run with the Cougars that included competition as both a heptathlete and a member of the cross country program.

The Master’s University is an NAIA institution located in Santa Clarita. The Mustangs compete in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

A dual-sport athlete at Canyons, last fall Carbajal helped the women’s cross country team place fifth in the Western State Conference (WSC) standings before advancing all the way to the 2019 CCCAA State Championship meet.

In the spring, Carbajal’s track & field season got off to a strong start before the program had its year cut short due to the COVID-19 crisis. The sophomore competed in a variety of events for COC in 2020, including the 100h, 400h, long jump, high jump, shot put, javelin, 200m and 800m.

Highlights of the shortened season included her runner-up result in the 400h (1:16.88) at the season-opening WSC Relays event hosted by West L.A. College on Feb. 14 and her third-place throw (21.14m/69′ 4″) in the javelin at the WSC North Meet hosted by Bakersfield a week later.

Carbajal’s top all-around performance of the 2020 season came at the Long Beach City College Invitational on Feb. 28, where she finished runner-up in the javelin (21.17m/69′ 5″) and long jump (4.75m/15′ 7″), third in the 400h (1:17.72) and sixth in the shot put (8.90m/29′ 2.5″). She also helped Canyons to a second-place finish in the distance medley relay.

As a freshman in 2018, Carbajal finished 10th in the CCCAA Southern California Heptathlon with 3,241 event points. Top marks included seventh place results in the 100h (17.63) and long jump (4.71m/15′ 5.5″).

At the 2018 WSC Championships Carbajal took fourth in both the 400h (1:10.93) and long jump (5.10m/16′ 8.75″) events. At that year’s CCCAA SoCal Championships Carbajal turned in top-20 results in the 400h (19th/1:13.05), high jump (17th/1.35m/4′ 5″) and long jump (19th/4.74m/15′ 6.75″).

In the classroom, Carbajal earned an associate of arts degree in kinesiology, graduating with cum laude honors as a member of the 2020 College of the Canyons 50th Anniversary class. She is also a grad of nearby Valencia High School.