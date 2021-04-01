header image

April 1
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
| Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.

The magazine rankings for the Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics were based from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) data for community colleges with the highest number of Hispanic students enrolled.

According to the data, the college had a Hispanic population of 15,703 students, totaling 45 percent of the total student enrollment, which was 35,018 in spring 2019.

Current numbers through the end of the 2019-20 school year show the college’s current Hispanic population closer to 47 percent.

“We are so proud to have be recognized once again for having a student body that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “In line with our college’s Call to Action to ensure campus-wide diversity, equity and inclusion, we are committed to eliminating the barriers that often prevent students from reaching their goals and providing them with the tools and resources they need to ultimately succeed.”

Many Hispanic students attending COC have benefited from the college’s innovative programs, such as the Canyons Promise program, which gives incoming students the tools and resources they need to transition smoothly into college life.

Of the 1751 students the program has served since its launch in 2017, 57 percent of students are Hispanic.

The program, originally known as First-Year Promise, provides increased opportunities for new full-time college students to achieve their educational goals by waiving tuition and fees during their first year of study.

Students who maintain the program’s requirements may have their Canyons Promise benefits extended to their second year of study.

Accepted students enroll in a one-year sequence of courses with priority registration, preceded by a week-long summer boot camp to learn skills needed to be a successful college student.

Canyons Promise courses are offered with the benefits of free Open Educational Resources to use as textbooks, peer mentors, and other learning community elements. To ensure students remain on track, ongoing counseling and student support is also offered.

Additionally, Canyons Promise students receive a parking pass or city bus pass.

The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine’s annual ranking is based on total student enrollment, the percentage of Hispanic students in attendance, two-year schools awarding the most associate degrees to Hispanic students, and the percentage of associate degrees to Hispanic students by two-year schools.
NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis

NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year

Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
Students have until Saturday, May 1 to apply to the College of the Canyons "Canyons Promise" program for the 2021-22 academic year.
FULL STORY...

Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities

Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Central American and Transborder Studies will host a virtual symposium, “Transborder Temporalities and Imaginaries of the Future,” April 5 to 7.
FULL STORY...

Mary MacAdam Becomes COC’s First Women’s Tennis Transfer Player

Mary MacAdam Becomes COC’s First Women’s Tennis Transfer Player
Friday, Mar 26, 2021
College of the Canyons women’s tennis standout Mary MacAdam has committed to Ottawa University Arizona, becoming the first player in program history to continue competing with a four-year program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
A new report on the health of counties across the nation revealed the rate of premature death in Los Angeles County was lower than the rate of 41 of California’s 58 counties as well as the rate in over 90% of all counties in the United States.
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
A vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a SigAlert and stalled traffic Thursday morning.
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly protective in younger teenagers, early data from the company show, based on trials in kids as young as age 12.
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
The Super 8 motel in Canyon Country will no longer serve as a temporary shelter for homeless people after May 31.
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District has agreed to pay a $726,606 settlement following a San Diego Court ruling over millions of dollars and charter school fraud throughout California.
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a "use of force" incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
Lukewarm Support for Newsom Recall, Statewide Poll Finds
With a special election on the verge of qualifying for the ballot this fall, 56% of California voters would reject the recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new statewide poll released late Tuesday.
Lukewarm Support for Newsom Recall, Statewide Poll Finds
SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.
SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Hassan Kanyike of Santa Clarita Pleads Guilty to $1.8M COVID-19 Relief Fraud
Hassan Kanyike, 29, of Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty Monday to perpetrating a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
Hassan Kanyike of Santa Clarita Pleads Guilty to $1.8M COVID-19 Relief Fraud
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: State, L.A. County OK’s More Re-Openings Monday; SCV Cases Total 27,203
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 386 new cases of COVID-19, as California Public Health officials moved the county to the less-restrictive Orange Tier, with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity on Monday, April 5.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: State, L.A. County OK’s More Re-Openings Monday; SCV Cases Total 27,203
NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
LASD: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, So ‘Give the Phone a Break’
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road.
LASD: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, So ‘Give the Phone a Break’
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year
Students have until Saturday, May 1 to apply to the College of the Canyons "Canyons Promise" program for the 2021-22 academic year.
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year
Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus
Thousands of Hart District students in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to campus Monday for in-person instruction, marking another milestone for local education officials seeking a return to normalcy during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus
California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap
South Bay United Pentecostal Church failed Monday during its fourth attempt to block California from restricting occupancy rates on in-person worship services more severely than COVID-19 pandemic standards set by the state for retail and grocery stores.
California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap
Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Central American and Transborder Studies will host a virtual symposium, “Transborder Temporalities and Imaginaries of the Future,” April 5 to 7.
Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities
