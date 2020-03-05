[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 4
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
COC Among Top Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
| Wednesday, Mar 4, 2020
hispanic - College of the Canyons - winter semester

College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 25 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.

The magazine rankings for the Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics were based from the National Center for Education Statistics Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System data for community colleges granting the most associate degrees in 2018.

According to the data, the college had a Hispanic population of 10,004 students totaling 48 percent of the total student enrollment, which was 20,850 in fall 2018.

That same year, of the 2,601 associate degrees awarded by the college, 1,195 of degree recipients were Hispanic students.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts to meet the needs of a diverse student body,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “Higher education is a pathway to life-changing opportunities, but at the same time, we recognize students often face obstacles to accomplishing their goals. We have made it our mission to remove barriers that stand in their way, so that no matter their circumstances, every student can access education, be engaged in learning, and ultimately be successful in achieving their full potential.

According to COC data, there was a 45 percent increase in the number of Hispanic students who were awarded a degree between 2016 and 2018.

Many Hispanic students attending COC have benefited from the college’s innovative programs, such as the Canyons Promise program, which gives incoming students the tools and resources they need to transition smoothly into college life.

Of the 1751 students the program has served since its launch in 2017, 57 percent of students are Hispanic.

The program, originally known as First-Year Promise, provides increased opportunities for new full-time college students to achieve their educational goals by waiving tuition and fees during their first year of study.

Students who maintain the program’s requirements may have their Canyons Promise benefits extended to their second year of study.

Accepted students enroll in a one-year sequence of courses with priority registration, preceded by a week-long summer boot camp to learn skills needed to be a successful college student.

Canyons Promise courses are offered with the benefits of free Open Educational Resources to use as textbooks, peer mentors, and other learning community elements. To ensure students remain on track, ongoing counseling and student support is also offered.

Additionally, Canyons Promise students receive a parking pass or city bus pass.

The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine’s annual ranking is based on total student enrollment, the percentage of Hispanic students in attendance, two-year schools awarding the most associate degrees to Hispanic students, and the percentage of associate degrees to Hispanic students by two-year schools.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Among Top Community Colleges for Hispanic Students

COC Among Top Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
Wednesday, Mar 4, 2020
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 25 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’

CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
To be a good teacher, one has to spend time in a classroom mastering the art of lesson planning; creating innovative and engaging classwork that moves students forward academically; adapting curriculum to meet individual needs; grading tests; meeting district and state standards; navigating academic bureaucracy; and diplomacy.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers

CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
CSUN is committed to giving its students the resources they need to overcome barriers to a quality education.
FULL STORY...

March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival

March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020
Formerly the "Career Fair," the CalArts Opportunities Festival (Opp Fest) now includes employers offering a wide range of professional opportunities for CalArts students and alumnx such as internships, full-time, part-time, freelance, project-based and volunteer opportunities.
FULL STORY...

Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision

Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
Friday, Feb 21, 2020
A proposed subdivision that would ultimately expand The Master’s University, with parking lots and additional housing units, received a two-year time extension by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bowman Encores as State Model Continuation High School
For the eighth time in a row, Jereann Bowman High School has been named a Model Continuation High School in the State of California.
Bowman Encores as State Model Continuation High School
County Tax Collector to Delinquent Property Owners: Pay Up
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector has mailed Payment Activity Notices to delinquent property owners in the county as a courtesy.
County Tax Collector to Delinquent Property Owners: Pay Up
COC Among Top Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 25 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
COC Among Top Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
Film Office: SCV Location Filming Revenue Spikes 9 Percent in 2019
Santa Clarita reached its best year of location filming ever in 2019, with the Film Office recording 576 film permits and 1,490 location film days.
Film Office: SCV Location Filming Revenue Spikes 9 Percent in 2019
Litter Pollutes Water, Harms Wildlife, Costly to Clean Up
Do you remember the last time you picked up a piece of litter from the ground? It’s not glamorous; but trash left outside bins pollutes our water, harms our local wildlife and is costly to clean up.
Litter Pollutes Water, Harms Wildlife, Costly to Clean Up
Santa Clarita Covered by LA County Novel Coronavirus Declaration
The city of Santa Clarita is working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Santa Clarita Covered by LA County Novel Coronavirus Declaration
LA County Declares State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county and proclaimed a state of emergency Wednesday morning.
LA County Declares State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
House Set to Pass $8.3B Funding Package to Combat Coronavirus
The House of Representatives is expected to approve a massive funding package Wednesday afternoon to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, following several days of bitter partisan infighting.
House Set to Pass $8.3B Funding Package to Combat Coronavirus
Fauci, Health Officials Debunk Trump Claims on Coronavirus
While President Donald Trump continues to mislead the public about the spread of the coronavirus, career health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress on Tuesday with facts and a clear message to the American people: do not panic.
Fauci, Health Officials Debunk Trump Claims on Coronavirus
Two Residents in Crisis Aided by SCV Sheriff Station’s Mental Evaluation Team
A Mental Evaluation Team from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station aided two local residents in crisis on Tuesday.
Two Residents in Crisis Aided by SCV Sheriff Station’s Mental Evaluation Team
California DMV is Open 24/7 With Improved Online Services
Residents can now take care of more Department of Motor Vehicles business on their own terms using the California DMV online services.
California DMV is Open 24/7 With Improved Online Services
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Smith, Garcia to Face off Twice; Assembly Seat Flips to GOP; Fire Tax & School Bonds Fail
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita and former Navy pilot Mike Garcia, a Republican newcomer, will face off twice in the coming months -- once on May 12 to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Katie Hill, and again in November for a full 2-year term of his or her own.
Smith, Garcia to Face off Twice; Assembly Seat Flips to GOP; Fire Tax & School Bonds Fail
Mark Twain’s, ‘The Diaries of Adam & Eve,’ Coming to The MAIN
Four performances of “Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, will be at The Main in Old Town Newhall for one weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 8, 10 and 11.
Mark Twain’s, ‘The Diaries of Adam & Eve,’ Coming to The MAIN
Santa Clarita-Based Landscape Firm Expands to Full-Service Company
Landscape Development Inc., a landscape-industry leader serving all of California, has announced the formation and launch of their Enhanced Arbor Management (EAM) service.
Santa Clarita-Based Landscape Firm Expands to Full-Service Company
JCI Santa Clarita Announces March Events
We hope you will join us at our events. Join us on March 5 for our monthly Chat N’ Chill.
JCI Santa Clarita Announces March Events
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2020
From sports fields and swimming pools, to dog parks and play areas – the city of Santa Clarita has 34 parks available for activities, organized sports, picnics, gatherings and simply enjoying the picturesque natural environment our City offers.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2020
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2020
A Mayan god of death, 1920s jazz music, a quest for revenge, memories of revolution, a twist on the classic Cinderella story, myths and magic all come together in this year’s One Story One City program at the Santa Clarita Public Library.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2020
March 4: Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability, Audit Panel Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a meeting Wednesday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.
March 4: Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability, Audit Panel Meeting
Californians Head to Super Tuesday in Record Numbers
California voters rushed the ballot box Tuesday with a dual purpose of impacting a presidential primary for the first time since 2008 and stabilizing the Democratic Party’s growing ideological rift.
Californians Head to Super Tuesday in Record Numbers
Deserted Fire Extinguisher Flattens Tires on Newhall Pass
Traffic was brought to a stop on the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 split Tuesday afternoon, after a fire extinguisher on the road deflated two vehicle’s tires.
Deserted Fire Extinguisher Flattens Tires on Newhall Pass
One Story One City Program Releases March Lineup
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program has released an exciting schedule of free events to celebrate the 2020 novel selection, “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
One Story One City Program Releases March Lineup
April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce Santa Clarita’s second annual Amateur Golf Tournament, the Santa Clarita Valley Championship.
April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament
March 5: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 5, at 6:00 p.m.
March 5: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services Regular Meeting
%d bloggers like this: