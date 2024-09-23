COC Appoints Three Bond Oversight Committee Members

The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees approved the appointment of three new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee at its Wednesday, Sept. 11 meeting.

Committee members will serve a three-year term and each member will represent a specific category as required by Prop. 39: Fred Arnold, Santa Clarita Community College District Support Organization, Brent Wright, Community at Large and Kenny Navarrete, Community at Large.

The position for a member representing the Business Organization Representing the Local Business Community remains open.

The application packet is available online.

Completed applications must be received at College of the Canyons, Attn: Business Services, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road Santa Clarita, CA 91355 or emailed to chancellorsoffice@canyons.edu by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

Only complete applications will be considered by the Board of Trustees.

The Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee oversees the compliance of Measure E bond funds with Prop. 39 spending requirements. Measure E is the $230 million general obligation bond passed by local voters in 2016.

The committee is charged with informing the public concerning the college’s expenditure of bond proceeds, reviewing expenditure reports and audits to ensure that bond funds were spent in accordance with the approved ballot language and in compliance with state regulations and presenting an annual report of its findings to the COC Board of Trustees.

The committee’s mission is to ensure that bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law. The committee oversees the compliance of Measure E bond funds with Prop. 39 spending requirements. Measure E is the $230 million general obligation bond passed by local voters in 2016. The committee as a whole is charged with informing the public concerning the college’s expenditure of bond proceeds, reviewing expenditure reports and presenting an annual report of its findings to the COC Board of Trustees.

The committee is comprised of at least seven members appointed by the Board of Trustees and must include the following representatives:

One student enrolled and active in a community college support group, such as student government;

One member active in a business organization representing the business community located in the district;

One member active in a senior citizens’ organization;

One member active in a bona-fide taxpayers association;

One member active in a support organization for the college, such as the college foundation or advisory committees and Two members of the community at-large.

To qualify as a committee member, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and may not be a college employee, official, vendor or consultant.

Selected members serve for two-year terms and could serve up to three consecutive terms. Selected committee members are not compensated for their services.

For more information, please call (661) 362-3420.

To learn more about the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, please click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...