header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 12
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
| Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022

NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.

College of the Canyons’ team Ourania will focus on the detection of antimatter particles in the upper stratosphere, along with the added inclusion of artwork on the exterior to measure the reaction of different pigments and materials to the light and temperature in the stratosphere.

The Astronomy and Physics Club at College of the Canyons is holding an art contest where the winner’s art will be featured on the HASP NASA payload. The theme: Deep Sea Meets Space.

Deadline to enter is April 27, 2022.

Art materials used on the payload should be able to withstand a temperature range of 50 C to 100 Cc. Some materials will be provided.

For more information email isolorio@my.canyons.edu or jtguerrero@my.canyons.edu

For more information on the HASP NASA project visit Student Payloads.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space

COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.
FULL STORY...

April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus

April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
The popular Star Party returns to the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund

May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund
Friday, Apr 8, 2022
California Institute of the Arts will host the CalArts Gala at REDCAT on May 14, 2022 at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank

CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank
Friday, Apr 8, 2022
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater BFA and MFA 2022 students will present an actor showcase at theaters in New York and in Burbank.
FULL STORY...

COC’s Dr. Daylene Meuschke Selected to Receive 2022 IRPE Award

COC’s Dr. Daylene Meuschke Selected to Receive 2022 IRPE Award
Thursday, Apr 7, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election
At the special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council on April 12, 2022, the City Council approved a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs who filed suit against the city back on Dec. 29, 2021, claiming a violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election
After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
After being on hold for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ready to Work Academy, a partnership between Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons, will return to COC.
After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths, 795 new positive cases countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,819, county case totals to 2,847,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,599 since March of 2020. There are 270 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities
L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Transit Services Bureau is closely monitoring the events surrounding the Brooklyn, New York subway shootings on Tuesday morning, April 12.
L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment
April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a free international film screening on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The new documentary "Caravan" from Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Prudkova will be featured. Attendees can participate in a special live, virtual talkback session with the director after the film.
April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker
May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Spring is in full swing and that means the signature fundraising event of the year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia is around the corner. The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 9 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and has taken on the role of Chief Clinical Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Medical officer.
Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey, Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach and Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus welcomed a new baby girl on Friday, March 25, just five days into the spring season. A "baby shower" is seeking donations in honor of the new addition to the center.
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
April 30: Wild Child Recreates a 1960’s Doors Concert
Wild Child, a Doors Concert from the 1960's recreation, will appear Saturday, April 30 at The Canyon Santa Clarita in Valencia. Doors open 6 p.m. headliner at 8 p.m.
April 30: Wild Child Recreates a 1960’s Doors Concert
Home Tour League Donates $70,000 to Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League held its annual Boutique and Fashion Show Luncheon Thursday, March 31, at the Bridgeport Clubhouse in Valencia. The event welcomed 160 guests from across the Santa Clarita Valley and raised funds for Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns, which includes the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Home Tour League Donates $70,000 to Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
County Limits Development in Fire Hazard Areas
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopted a new Safety Element Update to the county’s general plan on April 5, which will limit new development in wildfire hazard zones, reducing regional risk as California braces for what could be another intense fire season.
County Limits Development in Fire Hazard Areas
Ballentine Finishes Fifth at SoCal Decathlon, Qualifies for State Meet
College of the Canyons freshman Matthew Ballentine represented the Cougars in his second decathlon of the year at the two-day SoCal Hep/Dec Championship at El Camino College on April 5-6, placing fifth overall and staking claim to a spot at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships.
Ballentine Finishes Fifth at SoCal Decathlon, Qualifies for State Meet
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
April 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m.
April 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
City Announces New Walk of Western Stars Inductees
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees on the Walk of Western Stars on Thursday, April 21, at 5 p.m.
City Announces New Walk of Western Stars Inductees
Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
During a press conference held in Washington, D.C. on Monday to unveil new ghost gun regulations, President Joe Biden honored the victims of the Saugus High School shooting.
Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation for its Spring Jubilee!
Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
This week marked a significant milestone for our Board of Supervisors.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
The Santa Clarita Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a webinar designed to help small business owners get off to a smart start.
April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
College of the Canyons took on conference-leading Bakersfield College at Whitten Field on Thursday, falling by a 4-2 final score in a closely contested game.
Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will perform Saturday, April 23, at The Canyon Santa Clarita.
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
The popular Star Party returns to the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.
April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: