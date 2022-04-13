COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space

NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.

College of the Canyons’ team Ourania will focus on the detection of antimatter particles in the upper stratosphere, along with the added inclusion of artwork on the exterior to measure the reaction of different pigments and materials to the light and temperature in the stratosphere.

The Astronomy and Physics Club at College of the Canyons is holding an art contest where the winner’s art will be featured on the HASP NASA payload. The theme: Deep Sea Meets Space.

Deadline to enter is April 27, 2022.

Art materials used on the payload should be able to withstand a temperature range of 50 C to 100 Cc. Some materials will be provided.

For more information email isolorio@my.canyons.edu or jtguerrero@my.canyons.edu

For more information on the HASP NASA project visit Student Payloads.

