Today in
S.C.V. History
May 29
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
COC Athlete to Graduate with Fire Technology Degree
| Thursday, May 29, 2025
SammyMirandaRodriguez

College of the Canyon’s two-sport student-athlete Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is ready to redefine what it means to be a firefighter.

At just 21 years old, Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is already blazing a trail—literally and figuratively—in a field where women are a rare sight.

When Rodriguez graduates from College of the Canyons with an associate of science degree in fire technology in June, she will be joining the ranks of 90,000 female firefighters in the country, equating to 9 percent of all firefighters, according to statistics from the 2020 US Fire Department Profile.

“When I was little, I always wanted to be a firefighter, but I felt discouraged because it’s mostly men,” said Rodriguez.

Standing at 5-foot-2, Rodriguez says being a woman in fire science has meant working harder to achieve her lifelong dream.

“Some people told me I wasn’t strong enough or big enough,” said Rodriguez. “I just stayed away from that negativity and worked twice as hard to prove them wrong.”

Her confidence in pursuing a fire technology career was strengthened after taking Fire Technology 101 at COC.

“My teacher, Keith Kawamoto, really believed in me and made me feel like I could actually do it, no matter what people thought,” said Rodriguez.

Kawamoto, who is chair of the college’s fire technology department, described Rodriguez as an exceptional student who is committed to excellence.

“Her strong work ethic, sense of responsibility, and ability to work with diverse groups and strong communication skills will serve her well,” said Kawamoto. “I’m confident she will succeed in anything she puts her mind to.”

While at COC, Rodriguez was also part of the track & field team during her freshman and sophomore years.

At the 2025 Western State Conference Championships, she finished runner-up in the 400h, earning an All-WSC First Team selection and was also named to the all-conference team in the 100h, high jump and javelin events.

Rodriguez says her athletic background has served as a source of discipline and confidence for her firefighting aspirations.

“Being an athlete made me strong, disciplined, and tough, and those are all things I need to be a firefighter,” said Rodriguez.

Kim Streeter, TLC athletic coordinator, says she is not surprised that Rodriguez chose to pursue a career as a first responder, as it fits her character perfectly.

When the college’s women’s basketball team struggled to fill its roster, Sammy, despite limited experience with the sport, stepped in without hesitation, says Streeter.

At season’s end she was named the team’s most improved player.

“With her stamina from track and coachable mindset, she committed time and energy to help our women’s basketball program last season,” said Streeter. “On top of that, she stayed on top of her academics and helped motivate her teammates to do the same. She is a true example of what it means to be an elite student-athlete.”

As a first-generation college graduate, Rodriguez is excited about moving on but will also miss COC.

“I’m a little nervous because I’ve been at COC for a long time,” said Rodriguez, “but I know it’s time for me to move on and spread my wings.”

Rodriguez was recently hired as a wildland firefighter with the Santa Mountains National Park Service.

“My job will be to help stop wildfires and protect property,” said Rodriguez, who will be on the fire line until November.

After wildfire season, she’ll continue her education at California State University, Los Angeles, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in fire protection administration and technology.

When it comes to advice for other women considering careers in male-dominated fields, Rodriguez recommends connecting with people who are already doing the job you want.

“There are people who will help you,” said Rodriguez. “Don’t listen to the negativity. If you work hard and believe in yourself, anything is possible.”
