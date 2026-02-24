COC Athletes Record Top Marks at Battle of the Regions Meet

College of the Canyons men’s and women’s track & field teams combined to win six events in addition to posting 24 top-five finishes, as the Cougars recorded top marks across the board at the annual Battle of the Region meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Feb. 13.

Event winners for the COC women’s team included Hazel Rhodes in the 400m (56.46), Victoria Jamison in the 1500m (4:54.99) and Monique Fulling in the 100h (15.74). COC’s 4×400 relay team of Fulling, Syrai Piper, Amara Shields and Rhodes also won that event at a time of 3:56.87.

Fulling’s day also included a second-place run in the 200m (25.84), while Rhodes placed third in the 200m (25.86) and fifth in the javelin (25.20m). Ruby Salazar took second in the 3k steeplechase (13:56.89)

For the men’s team sophomore Antonio Moore won both the 110h (15.04) and 400h (55.58) events.

COC freshman Thurlee Bowers finished runner-up in the 100m (10.90) with Elijah Reid doing the same in the 200m (22.52). Bowers also finished second in the high jump with a mark of 1.80m.

Alejandro Cueto took third in the 800m (1:59.38) while Josue Lopez was fifth in the 3,000m (9:11.85).

In the relay events, the Cougars combined Moore, Josh Smith, Bowers and Reid for a time of 42.39 in the 4×100. In the 4×400, it was Smith, Matthew Grinder, Cueto and Moore taking third at 3:24.54.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...