COC Athletics Honors 2023 Graduating Class

The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored 115 Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department’s annual end of the year celebratory dinner.

To be eligible for the Academic Excellence Award student-athletes must have competed in their sport for two seasons and demonstrate tremendous leadership qualities, with the student’s combined GPA also a determining factor in recognizing award winners.

The honorees for the 2022-23 academic year are:

Andy Ambriz — Baseball

Monique Febles — Women’s Basketball

Justin Horton — Football

Allyson Melgar — Softball

LuLu Salloom — Women’s Basketball

Andranik Soghomonian — Men’s Soccer

The COC Athletic Department also honored former Cougar student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) who were named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll earlier this spring. Hannah and Kane were part of a select list of 17 student-athletes across the state to earn recognition as a member of the Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.

In all, the college’s 2023 graduating class includes 115 student-athletes, with a combined GPA of 3.10 (for fall 2022 semester), who will be earning an associate degree and/or transferring to a four-year school.

Those numbers included individuals from all 17 of the college’s intercollegiate athletic programs and eight dual-sport student-athletes.

Already more than 50 COC student-athletes have committed to play their sport at the four-year level, with many more still weighing both their athletic and academic options.

