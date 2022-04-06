COC Automotive Technology Program Receives Donation from The Rotary Club

College of the Canyons has received a $4,750 donation from The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley in support of the college’s automotive technology program.

The donation will fund four scholarships for COC auto technology students during the fall 2022 semester.

“We are very grateful to The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley for this donation and their continued support of our students and program,” said Nadia Cotti, dean of applied technologies at the college. “These scholarships will help ease the financial challenges faced by many students by covering the cost of textbooks, equipment and other materials required to complete the auto technology program.”

The college’s automotive technology program is designed to prepare students with the entry-level skills needed for an automotive technician position in a variety of settings including dealerships, independent automotive repair facilities, as well as with county or federal agencies.

The program offers certificate and degree pathways that range from one semester to two years in length allowing students to get into the workforce quickly by providing in-depth training with extensive hands-on experiences in all nine Automotive Service Excellence certification programs and State of California Smog Tech Training.

The donation was presented to the college on March 23 by SCV Rotary Vocational Chair Linda Pedersen.

Founded more than 50 years, The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley aims to complete projects that have a lasting impact in the community and beyond.

The College of the Canyons Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) auxiliary organization supporting the college district by generating funds to support programs for student success and innovation. The foundation provides financial resources for scholarship endowment, educational programs, and capital improvements, which can mean the difference between ordinary and extraordinary programs and services.

