COC Board Commits to Build Advanced Technology Center on Valencia Campus

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees took the next steps to move forward with developing the College of the Canyons Advanced Technology Center at its regular business board meeting held on Wednesday, July 16.

The district’s Board of Trustees approved a contract during its July 16 board meeting to hire Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects, Inc. for the design and development of the 75,000-square-foot, two-story facility, which will serve as a hub for the college’s manufacturing technology focused programs.

“We have achieved a critical milestone in the process of creating an Advanced Technology Center at the college’s Valencia campus,” said College of the Canyons Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus, J.D. “We look forward to working with our architectural team to prepare finalized plans for the facility to undergo state review and approval.”

With the preliminary project plans approved by the board, Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects will now develop working drawings, which are scheduled to be submitted to the Division of the State Architect in November 2025.

The state agency’s review and approval process, which can last between six and eight months, is expected to be completed by June 2026.

To maintain the Advanced Technology Center’s momentum and support critical infrastructure work, the board also approved securing the services of Ledesma & Meyer Construction Co., Inc. to relocate a waterline in parking lot 6.

Lot 6 has been identified as the planned location of the Advanced Technology Center on the college’s Valencia campus. The existing waterline, which bisects Lot 6, must be relocated before construction can begin on the Advanced Technology Center. The waterline relocation project is expected to be completed by March 2026.

“The Advanced Technology Center is our college’s flagship project,” Andrus said. “When completed, it will provide our students the state-of-the-art training they need to enter the manufacturing technology workforce, and further solidify COC’s reputation as a trusted industry partner and driver of the community’s continued economic development.”

For more information about programs at the Advanced Technology Center visit https://atc.canyons.edu/AboutTheATC.html.

