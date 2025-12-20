COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees failed to complete its annual organizational vote to elect a new board president during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The Santa Clarita Community College District oversees College of the Canyons in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The COC board will instead revisit the annual reorganization in January.

The annual organizational meeting, held in December, usually is a routine exercise where the board quickly reaches a consensus on the election of board officers.

However, the current board, President Sharlene Johnson, Vice President Fred Arnold and board members Edel Alonso and Carlos Guerrero gridlocked at a 2-2 vote at the Dec. 17 meeting. Board Clerk Darlene Trevino did not attend the meeting setting up the possibility of a 2-2 vote.

Nominees for board president were Johnson and Guerrero.

Johnson and Arnold cast “no” votes for Guerrero.

Alonso and Guerrero voted “no” for Johnson.

The board then decided to postpone the board officer selection until January.

College of the Canyons has recently launched a nationwide search for a new Superintendent-President of the community college to replace Dr. Dianne Van Hook who resigned in July 2024.

Dr. Jasmine Ruys is currently the Acting Superintendent of COC.

