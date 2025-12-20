header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 19
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote
| Friday, Dec 19, 2025
College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees failed to complete its annual organizational vote to elect a new board president during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The Santa Clarita Community College District oversees College of the Canyons in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The COC board will instead revisit the annual reorganization in January.

The annual organizational meeting, held in December, usually is a routine exercise where the board quickly reaches a consensus on the election of board officers.

However, the current board, President Sharlene Johnson, Vice President Fred Arnold and board members Edel Alonso and Carlos Guerrero gridlocked at a 2-2 vote at the Dec. 17 meeting. Board Clerk Darlene Trevino did not attend the meeting setting up the possibility of a 2-2 vote.

Nominees for board president were Johnson and Guerrero.

Johnson and Arnold cast “no” votes for Guerrero.

Alonso and Guerrero voted “no” for Johnson.

The board then decided to postpone the board officer selection until January.

College of the Canyons has recently launched a nationwide search for a new Superintendent-President of the community college to replace Dr. Dianne Van Hook who resigned in July 2024.

Dr. Jasmine Ruys is currently the Acting Superintendent of COC.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote

COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote
Friday, Dec 19, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees failed to complete its annual organizational vote to elect a new board president during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
FULL STORY...

Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago

Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
The study of bones from the largest collection of Neandertal remains in Northern Europe has revealed evidence of selective cannibalism targeting Neandertal females and children between 41,000 and 45,000 years ago.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom

CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
Southern California’s iconic Joshua trees are in bloom, and California State University, Northridge’s environmental biologists are asking the public’s help in figuring out why and what it means for the trees’ future.
FULL STORY...

CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)

CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
The University Library at California State University, Northridge has completed the processing and cataloging of the Los Angeles Jewish Federation Community Relations Committee (CRC) Archives, spanning from 1921 to 2000, providing researchers and the public access to one of the most comprehensive archives documenting the Jewish community’s role in combating antisemitism, fascism and discrimination in Southern California and beyond.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting

Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host its annual organizational and business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Watson Elected SUSD Board of Trustees President
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees elected Matthew Watson as 2026 board president at the Tuesday, Dec. 16 organizational meeting.
Watson Elected SUSD Board of Trustees President
Phillips Examines Evolving Relationship with Technology in Exhibit
Los Angeles–based painter Jasimen Phillips is a featured artist in the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibition, currently on view at the Newhall Community Center through March 25, 2026.
Phillips Examines Evolving Relationship with Technology in Exhibit
Gibbon Center Needs Donations to Meet $15K Match
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is requesting donations, including memberships and gibbon adoption sponsorships to reach a matching goal of $15,000.
Gibbon Center Needs Donations to Meet $15K Match
COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees failed to complete its annual organizational vote to elect a new board president during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
There's no better way to celebrate the season than with toys, treats, and rollercoasters. My annual Foster Youth Holiday Party is one of the most special traditions we do each year
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
CTG ‘A Christmas Story’ Adds Shows, Dec. 21-22, Due to Demand
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of "A Christmas Story," adds shows due to high ticket demand. Shows have been added on Sunday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Dec. 22.
CTG ‘A Christmas Story’ Adds Shows, Dec. 21-22, Due to Demand
City Presents ‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” on view at the Newhall Community Center now through March 25, 2026.
City Presents ‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center
Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading
This week’s Foothill League matches resulted in the Saugus boys getting a firmer grip on first place, and the Saugus girls slipping into second place. Meanwhile, holiday tournaments are bringing both wins and losses from non-league teams, with more on the way.
Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Applications Are Open for the Summer 2026 Lifeguard Season
Do you have a passion for swimming and a desire to make an impact in your community? The city of Santa Clarita is seeking individuals with strong customer service skills and a commitment to community engagement to join its lifeguard team.
Applications Are Open for the Summer 2026 Lifeguard Season
Dec. 19: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Santa Clarita Valley residents need to put down the yule log and refrain from all residental wood burning fires on Friday, Dec. 19.
Dec. 19: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Whitesides Announces 2025 Congressional App Challenge SCV Winners
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce), announced the winners of the 2025 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 27th Congressional District: the “MathViz” team led by local Academy of the Canyons student, Gautham Korrapati.
Whitesides Announces 2025 Congressional App Challenge SCV Winners
March 1: JCI Santa Clarita Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
The Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K, set for March 1, in Santa Clarita, is more than a race, it’s a celebration of health, community and giving back. Now through Wednesday, Dec. 24, take $10 OFF race registration with promo code WINTER10 at checkout.
March 1: JCI Santa Clarita Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
Jan. 9: Premiere of ‘The Fantasticks’ Presented by Theatre Extempore
Theatre Extempore will present the all time classic musical The Fantasticks, 8-10 p.m. Jan. 9-11. 15-18 at The MAIN.
Jan. 9: Premiere of ‘The Fantasticks’ Presented by Theatre Extempore
West Ranch Runner Going the Distance
West Ranch High School senior Braulio Castillo (17) never did any long-distance running before high school, but what he has accomplished in that demanding discipline since taking it up is impressive. And, so far his senior year, it is phenomenal.
West Ranch Runner Going the Distance
Jan 8: Powerlab Studio Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Powerlab Studio will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at 28110 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan 8: Powerlab Studio Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Dec. 21: Cookies With Santa at MB2 Entertainment
B2 Entertainment will have a Cookies With Santa event, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 21: Cookies With Santa at MB2 Entertainment
Jan. 2-June 26: Cougars Soccer Programs to Host ‘Friday Night Footy’
The College of the Canyons soccer programs will be hosting 'Friday Night Footy,' small-sided pick-up games, running on Friday evenings Jan. 2 through June 26 at the COC Soccer Facility.
Jan. 2-June 26: Cougars Soccer Programs to Host ‘Friday Night Footy’
Muro Signs with Cumberland University Softball Program
College of the Canyons sophomore pitcher Nichole Muro will continue her academic and athletic career at Cumberland University after signing with the Phoenix softball program.
Muro Signs with Cumberland University Softball Program
Cougars Win Fourth Straight 80-72 at Napa Valley
College of the Canyons men's basketball won its fourth straight contest in an 80-72 affair at Napa Valley College on Monday afternoon, Dec. 15 as freshman Julius Washington led all scorers with 20 points.
Cougars Win Fourth Straight 80-72 at Napa Valley
Canyons Finishes Tourney Weekend with 60-44 Win Over Diablo Valley
Canyons women's basketball snapped a five-game losing streak with a 60-44 win over Diablo Valley College during the final day of action at the Napa Valley Storm Surge tournament on Saturday, Dec. 13.
Canyons Finishes Tourney Weekend with 60-44 Win Over Diablo Valley
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Newhall School Board Elects Rachelle Haddoak 2026 Board President
The Newhall School District Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Dec. 16 for its annual organiational meeting.
Newhall School Board Elects Rachelle Haddoak 2026 Board President
SCVNews.com