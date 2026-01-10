COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2026 meeting schedule at the board’s organizational meeting held on Friday, Jan. 9.
Sharlene Johnson was selected by her fellow trustees to serve as president of the board for 2026.
“I am thankful to have been selected to serve as board president for a second consecutive term,” said Johnson, who was elected to the board in 2024. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to continue protecting the best interests of COC students and the Santa Clarita Valley community.”
The board also voted to appoint Fred Arnold, who has been a board member since 2024, to the position of vice president.
Dr. Edel Alonso, who was elected to the board in 2016, was selected to serve as clerk.
In addition, the board had previously appointed Interim Superintendent-President Dr. Jasmine Ruys as secretary-parliamentarian during its Dec. 17 meeting.
The board had deadlocked 2-2 on the board president position at its Dec. 17 organizational meeting and tabled officer elections until all five trustees would be in attendance at the Jan. 9 meeting.
The board’s business meeting dates for 2026 are as follows:
Jan. 21 – Business Meeting
Feb. 11- Business Meeting
Feb. 18- Special Meeting & BOT Study Session
March 11 – Business Meeting
March 25 – Joint Meeting with Associated Student Government (ASG)
April 15 – Business Meeting
April 22 – BOT Study Session
May 13 – Business Meeting
May 27 – Joint Meeting with COC Foundation
June 10 – Business Meeting and Tentative Budget Workshop
June 24- Board & CEO Evaluations
July 8 – Business Meeting
Aug. 12 – Business Meeting
Sept. 9 – Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop
Sept. 23 – Joint Meeting (Hart District)
Oct. 14 – Business Meeting
Oct. 28 – Joint Meeting with ASG (held at Canyon Country Campus)
Nov. 10 – Business Meeting
Dec. 16 – Annual Organizational and Business Meeting
The board meets at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (Room 301), unless otherwise noted. Open sessions are usually scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., however board meeting start times will be adjusted as needed. Any special meetings or study sessions that may be scheduled will be added to the board’s webpage.
