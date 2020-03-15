COC Cancels March, April Events

In compliance with the state’s ban on large gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus, College of the Canyons has canceled events that were scheduled during the months of March and April.

The California Department of Public Health issued a mandate on March 11 that non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people and social distancing practices (six feet of distance per person) must be implented for smaller gatherings.

“College of the Canyons is committed to protecting the health and safety of our students, staff, and the communities we serve,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “By canceling large events at this critical time, we are doing our part to curtail the potential spread of coronavirus in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The following college events have been canceled or postponed:

– Silver Spur Celebration – March 14

– Canyons Promise Information Sessions – March 17

– Human Resources Coffee Talks – March 19

– Valley Industrial Association Connecting to Success Program Session – March 20

– Men of Tomorrow Mentorship Meeting – March 25

– Chancellor’s Circle Breakfast – April 3

– Canyon Country Resume Rally – April 15

– Canyon Country Garden Walk – April 17

– Play Day – April 18

– Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Open House – April 21

– Women’s Conference – April 21

– Canyon Country Star Party – April 24

– Alumni Hall of Fame – April 30

– Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) – All March / April performances (The “Anne Frank’s Stepsister: Mrs. Eva Schloss” event scheduled for March 15 will be made available to ticket holders via livestream.)

– MakerSpace – Last Saturdays March 28 and April 25

– Academic performances (music, dance, and theatre) – All March dates

– All COC Athletics spring competitions and practices

– Early Childhood Education Center (ECE) family and community tours – All March / April

– Financial Aid workshops – All March / April dates

– International Film Festival – All spring film screenings

– College of the Canyons Institute for Culinary Education – All community buffet lunches

– Canterbury Village Older Adult Class – Monday/Wednesday class

If you have purchased tickets to a canceled PAC performance, please contact the Box Office at (661) 362-5304 to process a refund.

All volunteering opportunities at the college are also suspended at this time.

University Center partner classes (Brandman University, University of La Verne and National University) will be delivered online.

College of the Canyons will continue to follow the direction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more updates and information, please monitor the college’s website and social media accounts.