COC Canyon Country Virtual Series to Highlight Impacts of Chemistry

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021

By College of the Canyons

Join College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus Friday, March 19, from noon – 1:30 p.m., as it presents a virtual discussion on the impacts of chemistry – from cures and beyond.

Learn how gene editing (CRISPR Technology) is used to develop precision medicine for cures, and then look to the skies as you learn about the chemistry of solar, cold fusion and outer space.

This event is free and open to the public.

Invitation open to teachers and their students / discussion can be offered as extra credit.

FLEX Credit available.

To join the virtual event, click [here].

