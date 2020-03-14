COC (Change): No In-Person Classes Starting Monday

College of the Canyons will begin the transition to online learning formats from in-person instruction beginning Monday. This supercedes a previous announcement saying no in-person classes starting Wednesday.

Students SHOULD NOT come to campus for classes the week of March 16 through 22. Face-to-face classes will be suspended starting March 16 and will be moved to remote learning formats.

College of the Canyons has continued to monitor the latest developments in the coronavirus situation. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has confirmed a local case of COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Given current public health recommendations, and out of an abundance of caution, here is what we have planned:

– No face-to-face instruction will take place at the college next week (March 16 to 22).

– Face-to-face classes that have converted to remote learning are expected to continue in that format until further notice.

– Online classes will continue in an online format as regularly scheduled, or as otherwise directed by your instructor.

– Hybrid classes will no longer meet face-to-face, and will continue online as directed by your instructor’s timeline.

– Exceptions may exist, such as for Nursing, Medical Lab Technology, and Emergency Medical Technician programs that require mandated hours of instruction for students to complete those programs. Such programs may continue to meet in person, with modifications made to ensure social distancing, so that students can complete their programs in compliance with external accreditation requirements.

– Please stay in contact with your instructor for additional information regarding your course.

– On campus Student Services offices will be closed to students and the public on Monday and Tuesday (March 16 and 17). Stay tuned for additional information on how support services are expected to be provided remotely.

These actions will help the college to promote social distancing as recommended by public health officials, and help protect students and employees at the college.

Additional Resources

You can use the student section of the Online Education website to find instructions on using a variety of tools that you might be asked to use when your classes move to remote instruction.

Answers to many questions can be found on the college’s Coronavirus Information page: www.canyons.edu/news.